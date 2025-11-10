Unified GCC Visa now coming in 2026: What’s behind the new launch date

Dubai: The much-anticipated Unified GCC Visa, which will allow seamless travel across all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, is now expected to launch in 2026, following an updated rollout timeline confirmed by Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb last week .

On Friday, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who confirmed the updated timeline while speaking at the Gulf Gateway Investment Forum in Manama, Bahrain, described the launch as “a major milestone achieved after years of collaboration among GCC member states.”

The visa was earlier expected to roll out by the end of 2025, with pilot programmes planned for the fourth quarter — the period currently underway.

Initially planned for the end of 2025, the unified visa — often referred to as the 'GCC Grand Tours Visa' — is viewed as a transformative step for regional tourism and economic mobility. The project requires deep coordination between national systems and security agencies before full implementation.

The GCC has opted for a gradual rollout to ensure operational reliability. The pilot phase, earlier scheduled for late 2025, will allow select member countries to test and refine the system before a region-wide launch.

In July 2025, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi confirmed that “passport departments from the Ministries of Interior are engaged in ongoing joint technical meetings to ensure the visa keeps pace with technological developments and rapid global security demands.”

For now, travellers must continue to follow existing visa rules for each GCC country. Most expatriates and visitors still need separate entry permits, while UAE citizens can travel visa-free across the Gulf.

Once implemented, the Unified GCC Visa is expected to be one of the most significant tourism and economic integration projects in the Middle East — marking a new era of cross-border cooperation, digital readiness, and regional unity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.