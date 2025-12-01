Qatar upgrades Hayya visa for GCC residents ahead of major events

GCC residents can stay in Qatar for up to two months and enjoy multiple-entry access
Dubai: Qatar has introduced a series of updates to its “Hayya” GCC's Residents Visa to support a sharp rise in regional travel during a busy international events season. The enhancements, announced by Qatar Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Permanent Committee for Managing Visitor Entry, took effect on November 30.
Under the new rules, GCC residents can stay in Qatar for up to two months and enjoy multiple-entry access, making it easier for visitors to move in and out of the country throughout the season. The changes come as Qatar prepares to welcome regional fans for the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, alongside a vibrant line-up of cultural and entertainment events.
The Hayya updates are designed to ensure smooth entry through all ports of arrival and strengthen Qatar’s operational readiness during peak visitor periods. Saeed Al Kuwari, Director of Hayya, said: “These measures go beyond simple procedural changes. They reflect Qatar Tourism’s broader vision to strengthen the country’s openness to the region, facilitate visitor movement during major sports and cultural events, increase arrivals, and enhance tourism’s contribution to the national economy.”
Hayya currently offers five visa categories: Tourist Visa (A1), GCC Resident Visa (A2), Visa with ETA (A3), Companion of GCC Citizen Visa (A4), and Visa-Free for US Citizens (F1). By simplifying access for GCC residents, Qatar aims to expand regional tourism, attract more event-goers, and further elevate its position as a leading hub for international events.
Operated by Qatar Tourism, the Hayya platform serves as the country’s official digital e-visa gateway, integrating visa processing, event access, travel information, transport, and lifestyle services into a single interface. Beyond facilitating airport and land border entry, Hayya encourages visitors to explore Qatar’s cultural sites, natural attractions and year-round events.
