South Korea waives group visa fees for six countries: What tourists need to know

Visa fee waiver extended until June 2026 for India, China, Vietnam, and 3 others

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
South Korea waives group visa fees for six key countries
Shutterstock

South Korea has extended its visa processing fee waiver for short-term group tourists from India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia, offering new incentives for travellers from these high-growth markets.

The C-3-2 short-term group visa waiver, originally due to expire soon, has been extended through June 30, 2026, making travel to South Korea more affordable for group visitors, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Why the waiver matters

The C-3-2 visa waiver removes the 18,000 won ($12.46) processing fee, a key expense for group travellers. Group tours typically involve multiple costs, and the removal of visa fees makes South Korea a more accessible and attractive destination.

By targeting countries with rising outbound tourism, South Korea is strategically encouraging visits from India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia, all vital markets for sustaining inbound tourism growth. 

Supporting tourism recovery

The extension comes amid a steady recovery in South Korea’s tourism sector. In November, foreign arrivals surged 17.3% year-on-year, reaching 1.6 million visitors, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in several markets.

China remained the largest source of visitors, followed by Japan, Taiwan, the US, and the Philippines. From January to November, South Korea welcomed 17.42 million foreign tourists, up 15.4% from 2025 and 8.6% above 2019 levels, signalling a strong rebound.

Boost to tourism and culture

South Korea’s visa fee waiver is set to increase tourism spending across the country’s hospitality, transport, and cultural sectors. Group tourists typically spend more on hotels, restaurants, and attractions, supporting both urban and regional economies.

The policy also offers a platform to showcase South Korea’s cultural heritage—from historic palaces and temples to K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean cuisine—while generating revenue to preserve landmarks and strengthen the country’s reputation as a top cultural destination.

Focus on travel industry gains

The waiver lowers travel barriers for visitors from emerging markets such as India, Vietnam, and the Philippines, encouraging larger group tours and closer ties with key Asian markets.

Tour operators and travel agencies are also expected to benefit from reduced costs and simpler group travel arrangements, likely boosting bookings and revenues.

Targeting high-growth outbound markets, including India, China, Indonesia, and Cambodia, ensures sustained momentum in inbound tourism while maintaining South Korea’s competitive edge globally.

Key takeaways

  • The C-3-2 short-term group visa fee waiver is now extended until June 30, 2026.

  • Travellers from India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia benefit from a saving of 18,000 won (~$12.46).

  • The move supports tourism recovery, encourages group travel, and strengthens South Korea’s position as a top Asian destination.

  • With inputs from Agencies  

