Filipinos get 30-day India e-tourist visa for free: What you need to know

E-visa eases travel restrictions and fosters tourism growth for both countries.
Manila: The Government of India has announced a special e-Visa facility for citizens of the Philippines, offering a 30-day e-Tourist visa free of charge.
The year-long gratis e-tourist visa offer is good from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.
The move reciprocates Manila's announcement of visa-free entry to Indian tourists (from June 8, 2025).
What you need to know:
The e-Tourist visa is granted to Filipinos visiting India for purposes such as recreation, sightseeing, casual visits to meet friends and relatives, short-term yoga programmes, according to the Indian embassy in Manila.
It is also granted for short-term courses in local languages, music, dance, arts and crafts, cooking, and traditional medicine, provided these courses are informal and do not exceed six months or confer any formal certification.
Other eligible activities include short-term voluntary work (up to one month without payment), medical treatment including Indian systems of medicine, business visits, accompanying e-Medical visa holders, and attending government or private conferences, seminars, and workshops.
There are nine sub-categories under the e-Visa system: e-Tourist Visa (30 days, 1 year, or 5 years), e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa, e-Conference Visa, e-Ayush Visa, e-Ayush Attendant Visa, e-Student Visa, and e-Student Dependent Visa.
Applicants must apply online exclusively through the official e-Visa website https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/tvoa.html.
Processing may take 72 hours or longer, according to the embassy. Applicants will be notified of the visa status via email.
Approved applicants receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which must be presented at the time of travel. The status of ETA can be tracked online.
The e-Visa is non-extendable and non-convertible and does not allow access to Protected, Restricted, or Cantonment Areas.
Applicants are cautioned against unauthorized agents and are advised to promptly provide any requested additional information to avoid rejection.
The 30-day e-Tourist visa offered to Philippines citizens is granted gratis, valid for double entry within the e-Visa validity period.
The first entry must occur on or before the ETA expiry date.
This initiative aims to enhance travel and tourism exchange between India and the Philippines.
The e-Visa system is managed by the Bureau of Immigration of India.
The free e-visa is a double-entry permit allowing Filipinos easy access to India without paying visa fees during the initial period of one year, from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.
Prior to this, Filipino travelers needed to secure a paid tourist visa for India, involving fees and processing time.
The new visa-free scheme aims to encourage more Filipino tourists to explore India, especially with direct flights between Manila and Delhi resuming in October 2025.
The move reciprocates a similar visa-free entry granted by the Philippines for Indian nationals for short stays.
