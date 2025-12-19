Celebrate the festive season at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Embrace the festivities with a curated calendar of experiences
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai invites guests to embrace the joy of the season with a curated calendar of festive experiences.
■ Festive Emporium at Emperor Lounge – Until Dec 31.
■ Santa’s Afternoon Tea at Emperor Lounge – Until Dec 31., 2pm–5pm. Dh249 for two; Dh325 with bubbly.
■ Festive Cocktails at Roaring Rabbit – Until Dec 31., 12pm–12am. Seasonal sips and spirited cheer.
■ Festive Spa-rkle – Until Dec 31, Dh700 per person / Dh1,300 per couple. Includes massage, sound healing, and afternoon tea.
■ A Festive Feast at Varq – Indian fine dining, Dh299 per adult, Dh149 per child.
■ Dinner Buffet at Palm Kitchen – Dh249 per adult, Dh125 per child.
■ Festive Tapas & Tidings at Raia – Dh249 soft beverages / Dh399 house beverages.
■ Festive Quiz Night at Roaring Rabbit – A la carte menu, 7pm–11pm.
Christmas Day – Dec 25
■ Gather your nearest and dearest for a festive brunch brimming with holiday cheer. Indulge in live culinary stations, themed sips, and joyful bites while the sound of sleigh bells signals Santa’s grand arrival. Kids’ activities, and live entertainment, it’s a celebration wrapped in wonder and made for magical memories.
■ Christmas Brunch at Palm Kitchen – Dh499 soft beverages / Dh649 alcoholic package / Dh199 kids.
■ After Party at Roaring Rabbit – Dh150 for 2-hour beverage package, 4.30pm–6.30pm. Happy Hour till late.
Welcome the New Year in spectacular style where elegance meets exuberance.
■ Carnival Soirée by the Shore
■ Fiesta Sparkle Experience: Dh2,250 per adult / Dh1,450 under 21.
■ Carnival Luxe Experience: Dh2,750 per adult / Dh1,850 under 21.
■ 9pm–3am, Dress Code: Festive Chic.
■ Beachside BBQ at The Coast – A la carte, 1pm–4pm.
Orthodox Christmas – 6th January:
■ Dinner Buffet at Palm Kitchen – Dh249 per adult / Dh125 per child.
The Perfect Gift
Elegant hampers, festive vouchers, and personalised experiences available throughout the season.
Reservations:
+971 4 275 4444 | restaurants.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com
For more details, visit:
https://www.exoticadubai.tajhotels.com/
