Escape, unwind, and indulge—luxury wellness retreats around the world promise more than just a getaway; they offer a full-body, soul-refreshing experience. Imagine soaking in geothermal pools in Iceland, sipping herbal elixirs in the Alps, or practising sunrise yoga overlooking turquoise lagoons in New Zealand. These retreats blend world-class spa treatments, gourmet plant-based cuisine, and mindfulness practices with stunning landscapes that take your breath away. From eco-luxury hideaways to palace-style sanctuaries, each destination crafts a unique journey toward wellness, rejuvenation, and inner calm. Pack your bags, leave stress behind, and step into a world where indulgence meets holistic transformation.
In early 2023, Six Senses stepped into the Himalayan foothills and adopted Vana — a serene, 21-acre wellness sanctuary near Dehradun. Two years on, Six Senses Vana has cemented its status as one of the world’s most sought-after wellness retreats, celebrated for the way it blends time-honoured healing traditions with science.
The minimum stay is for 3 nights.
Whether you're choosing a garden-facing haven or a forest-view sanctuary, here’s what a 3-night winter wellness escape looks like price-wise (taxes included):
Swapping a king for twin beds, this room offers all the modern comforts you expect plus a serene, garden-facing balcony.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner Included
Total: Dh 16,057.55
Price per night: Dh 5,352.52
Total: Ds 15,575.81
Price per night: Dh 5,191.94
A contemporary, calming space with warm lighting, plush detailing, and a peaceful forest outlook.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner included
Total: Dh 16,590.64
Price per night: Dh 5,530.21
Total: Dh16,092.92
Price per night: Dh 5,364.31
Others like the Bodhi Suite can go up to Dh20,647.28 in total and the Esteva Suite to Dh27, 538, according to the website.
How about luxury with a volcanic twist? The Retreat at Blue Lagoon is where Iceland's surreal landscapes meet five-star indulgence.
Sixty suites make up the property, from the show-stopping Blue Lagoon Suite—two levels, private spa and lagoon, and yes, a butler—to the chic Moss Suite, Lagoon Suite, Lava Junior Suite and more, all with private terraces or balconies. Sizes hover around 40–60 square metres, but trust us, the views and vibes make every square metre feel larger than life.
And then there’s the spa. A 2,300 sqm subterranean oasis, surrounded by the Retreat Lagoon, where you can lose yourself in a multi-stage wellness journey, culminating in the Blue Lagoon Ritual. Unlimited access to the Retreat Spa, Retreat Lagoon, and main Blue Lagoon is included, along with Blue Lagoon skincare goodies, daily yoga, welcome drinks, breakfast, minibar treats, and concierge service that makes you feel like royalty.
When it comes to dining, Michelin-starred Moss Restaurant serves up culinary perfection against the backdrop of Iceland’s otherworldly terrain. And the architecture? Sleek, modern, and inspired by the volcanic landscape—it’s like stepping into a luxury cocoon crafted by lava and moss.
Bonus points: the Retreat is only 20 minutes from Keflavík Airport and about 40 minutes from Reykjavík, making it effortlessly accessible for anyone craving a slice of Icelandic magic with zero hassle.
The cost depends on the length of your stay, but according to Booking.com, one night will cost you around Dh6,000.
This Moroccan palace‑hotel blends time‑honoured hammam rituals with lavish wellness treatments — a soothing sanctuary tucked in the heart of the bustling city of Marrakech. La Mamounia delivers a spa experience that fuses ancient healing traditions with modern techniques.
The hammam remains central: steam baths, exfoliation with black soap, and rhassoul‑clay therapies promise a full‑body refresh. Guests can also enjoy garden yoga, swim in indoor or outdoor pools, or wander through century-old olive and orange groves for a truly immersive, sensory escape.
Prices start from: Dh1,770
Set against the dramatic backdrop of Lake Wakatipu and the majestic Southern Alps, Aro Hā is an eco‑luxury wellness retreat built for transformation. Expect sunrise yoga, sub‑alpine hikes, plant‑based cuisine, mindful practices — all curated to help you reconnect with nature and yourself.
A typical day might include dawn yoga, scenic hikes, functional strength sessions, and spa treatments like contrast‑hydrotherapy or deep‑tissue massage. With its emphasis on sustainable living and holistic renewal, Aro Hā delivers a full-body and soul reset amidst nature’s grandeur.
Prices start from: Dh 17,400
Perched on the serene shores of Lake Altaussee in Austria, MAYRLIFE Resort Altaussee is a medically guided wellness haven renowned for its detox and regeneration programs based on the Modern Mayr Method. Every stay begins with a diagnostic evaluation, followed by customised treatments such as hydrotherapy, oxygen therapy, colon cleansing, and alkaline fasting.
Accommodation options range from rooms and suites to penthouses and park residences, each designed to provide a deep physiological reset under expert medical supervision, all set amidst elegant Alpine scenery. Celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, have also chosen this retreat for their wellness escapes.
Prices start from: Dh 1,160 (approx.)
