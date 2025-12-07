Hop aboard the train in Riyadh and begin your trip with an exploration of Diriyah’s historical legacy. Relax in the plush interiors as you move further into the desert and closer to Al Jouf, where you can see Marid Castle and Jubbah Rocks before you make your way back.

The journey time on this route may be short, at two days and one night, but it will give you the memories of a lifetime. Your trip aboard the Dream of the Desert will take you from Riyadh to Jubbah where you can see the echoes of an ancient civilisation. Enjoy a desert camp experience before calling it a night. Then, head back to Riyadh all relaxed and with an Instagram feed that's struggling to keep up.

For a Ramadan experience like no other, take this overnighter into the desert where you can partake in suhour and iftar during Ramadan. During this trip, you’ll stop in Qassim, where you can experience a star-lit landscape alongside your fellow passengers. Available during Feb-March.

