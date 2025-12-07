Everything you need to know about the luxury ride
Saudi Arabia is on track for the deployment of its luxury train service, named aptly Dream of the Desert, in 2026. You can now book your suite for next year and expect a luxury retreat on wheels.
Here's a look at 5 things you need to know about the luxe new offering and the five itineraries you can choose from:
1. Aline Asmar d’Amman is the architect and interior designer of this dream ride. She — and her studio, Culture in Architecture — came up with a plan that celebrates traditional Saudi craftsmanship.
2. The train has 14 carriages and 33 luxury cabins that will accommodate 66 passengers at a time.
3. The suite cabins of Dream of the Desert marry traditional Saudi elements with contemporary luxury. Think wooden marquetry, rich upholstery, soft lighting, and details inspired by the Saudi equestrian culture.
4. As a passenger on this luxe rail, you’ll have dedicated butlers and 24-hour room service.
5. There will be a long list of live performances during your journey.
Reservations are now open for the 2026 season of Dream of the Desert.
Prices will start at SAR30,000 per cabin per night.
To guarantee a spot, you’ll need to provide a fully refundable pre-reservation deposit of SAR 2,500 per suite.
The train has five itineraries to choose from.
The Northern Sands
Hop aboard the train in Riyadh and begin your trip with an exploration of Diriyah’s historical legacy. Relax in the plush interiors as you move further into the desert and closer to Al Jouf, where you can see Marid Castle and Jubbah Rocks before you make your way back.
A Taste of AlUla
This Oct-May travel opportunity will begin in Riyadh. Head to Al Jouf, and continue to Jubbah where you will witness the sunset colouring the glistening sands of the desert a dozen different hues before heading off to AlUla, the land of the glamourous landscapes.
Here, experience the destination’s most exquisite hotels and enjoy exclusive, tailor-made experiences, all curated by Dream of the Desert in partnership with AlUla.
Whispers of Jubbah
The journey time on this route may be short, at two days and one night, but it will give you the memories of a lifetime. Your trip aboard the Dream of the Desert will take you from Riyadh to Jubbah where you can see the echoes of an ancient civilisation. Enjoy a desert camp experience before calling it a night. Then, head back to Riyadh all relaxed and with an Instagram feed that's struggling to keep up.
Ramadan Nights
For a Ramadan experience like no other, take this overnighter into the desert where you can partake in suhour and iftar during Ramadan. During this trip, you’ll stop in Qassim, where you can experience a star-lit landscape alongside your fellow passengers. Available during Feb-March.
Summer Mirage
This two-day-one-night trip during June and September will depart and arrive at Riyadh. Enjoy the beauty of the desert surrounded by the comforts of home on this ride.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox