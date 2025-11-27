GOLD/FOREX
Riyadh Metro sets Guinness record as world’s longest driverless train network

Six-line, 85-station network now holds global record for autonomous train operations

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
All services run using a fully automated driverless operating model overseen from central control rooms.
SPA

Riyadh: The Riyadh Metro has been officially certified by Guinness World Records as the longest fully driverless train network in the world, covering 176 kilometers.

The metro system, part of Riyadh’s wider public transport network, operates across six lines and includes 85 stations. All services run using a fully automated driverless operating model overseen from central control rooms equipped for continuous monitoring and operational management.

Riyadh’s integrated public transport network — which includes both metro and bus services — is designed to improve mobility and support the city’s traffic flow, urban development and accessibility for residents and visitors.

The recognition follows the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s ongoing programme to expand smart and sustainable transport infrastructure, in line with broader mobility and urban development goals set out under Saudi Vision 2030.

New 40m passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia set for 2029

