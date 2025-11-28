List: World's top 15 longest driverless Metros (as of 2025)

Buckle up for the driverless revolution: GoA4 Metro systems redefine urban mobility
Welcome to the electrifying world of GoA4 (Grade of Automation 4) metro systems, where full driverless-ness unleashes hyper-efficient transit magic.
Leading the pack: Riyadh Metro's mind-blowing 176 km behemoth — Guinness World Record holder since January 2025 — powered by Alstom Metropolis tech that's straight out of sci-fi.
From Dubai's 75 km Red/Green Lines serving 1B+ riders with flawless platform doors, to Vancouver's 80 km SkyTrain Innovia fleet conquering North America, these tech titans slash congestion, boost sustainability, and deliver pinpoint reliability.
Here is a ranked list of the top 15 longest fully driverless metro systems, classified as “GoA4 systems”, by total network length, based on operational track length.
The Riyadh Metro is officially the world's longest driverless metro with 6 lines and 85 stations, as per Guinness World Records. Uses Alstom Metropolis and Bombardier Innovia trains with communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling for full automation, The metro opened with three lines in January 2025, attracting nearly 2 million passengers in its first week.
Red and Green lines, launched on September 9, 2009, already served over 1 billion passengers. The trains use Alstom Apollo trains with fully automated CBTC (GoA4) and platform screen doors, according to Railway Technology. The current total length of 101km includes the driverless Dubai Tram system. The Blue Line (30 km), is currently under construction, due in 2029.
Expo, Millennium, and Canada Lines form North America's longest automated network. Utilizes Bombardier Innovia ART with advanced CBTC signalling.
Currently, the North-East Line, and Downtown Line are full GoA4 systems. There are newer lines like Thomson-East Coast coming up (but not this year). Employs Siemens and Alstom CBTC systems.
Europe's longest driverless line with 52 stations. Features Seltrack technology and automatic train control connecting airport and suburbs. A new digital ticketing system, called T-mobilitat, is also in use for public transport, replacing older fare cards.
Part of expanding automated network; uses Chinese CRRC trains with CBTC. Contributes to over 160 km total automated lines.
3 lines with 39 stations using AnsaldoBreda driverless trains and OCC (Operations Control Centre) automation.
Upgraded with Thales CBTC for driverless operation on select sections (partial automation) of this busy line.
Fully automated with Alstom MP 89/05 trains and CBTC; connects major hubs with high-frequency service.
7 lines with Bombardier P50 stock and automatic train operation (GoA4 equivalent).
Alstom Metropolis trains with full CBTC automation and platform doors.
Transperth network uses CBTC on CircleRoute lines for overnight driverless service.
Uses Hitachi trains with GoA4 CBTC for ring line connectivity.
Fully automated with Siemens Inspiro trains and CBTC signalling, as per New Atlas.
Mini-metro with automated rubber-tyred trains in Milan, Italy using Seltrack technology.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox