The progress update followed a meeting of the Dubai Metro Blue Line Forum, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The session, held at the project’s tunnel rings production factory in International City on Wednesday, brought together heads of the project consortium, including leadership from MAPA, Limak, and CRRC Hong Kong.

Dubai: Construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line has reached 12 per cent completion, with more than 3,500 personnel now deployed across 12 active sites to ensure the project meets its 2029 deadline.

The production capacity is currently split between the two plants. The Al Ruwayyah 3 facility produces 200 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete and up to 12 viaduct segments daily. Meanwhile, the International City site produces 120 cubic metres of concrete and 12 tunnel rings per day.

"This approach reflects RTA’s proactive delivery of major projects," the authority noted in a statement, adding that the onsite plants allow for tighter quality control and increased efficiency.

Officials confirmed that the project has surpassed 4.6 million working hours. To maintain the construction pace, the RTA has established two dedicated ready-mix concrete batching plants and two precast production sites in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City.

Construction is expected to accelerate over the coming year, with the RTA forecasting 30 per cent completion by the end of 2026. The Blue Line is scheduled to open to the public on 9 September 2029.

Economically, the RTA anticipates the project will drive a 25 per cent increase in property values near its stations and reduce traffic congestion on served corridors by approximately 20 per cent.

Spanning 30 kilometres, the Blue Line will feature 14 stations and serve as a critical link between the existing Red and Green Lines. The project is a cornerstone of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, designed to serve a population expected to reach one million by 2040. Once operational, the line will offer a 20-minute direct journey to Dubai International Airport.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

