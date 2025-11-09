500 engineers and international experts are involved in the major transport project
The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Mattar Al Tayer announced on Sunday, Nov 9 that 10 per cent of the construction on the Dubai Metro Blue Line is now complete.
When finished, the mass transport project is expected to span 30km with 14 stations.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project occurred in June this year.
There are:
More than 500 engineers and experts
3,000 workers across 12 sites
Al Tayer explained that there are two major milestones we can look forward to in the coming years:
30 per cent completion by end of 2026
Blue Line to open on 9.9.2029
He explained: “The Dubai Metro Blue Line is one of RTA’s most strategic projects. The line connects the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro and serves areas expected to accommodate around one million residents by 2040. It will also provide direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes.
“The project supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by linking Dubai’s fifth urban area to the Metro network, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, and realising the ‘20-minute city’ concept, which enables access to more than 80 per cent of essential services within 20 minutes of travel.
“It further reinforces Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) principles and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The project’s total economic benefits are estimated to exceed AED 56.5 billion by 2040, resulting from savings in time and fuel and a reduction in accident-related fatalities. It is also anticipated to boost land and property values by up to 25 per cent around Metro stations and reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent along the corridors served by the Blue Line.”
The Dubai Metro Blue Line will extended in two directions. The first begins at Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf and runs through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, before reaching International City (1), which includes an underground interchange station. It then continues through International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This section spans 21km and comprises 10 stations.
The second direction starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa and linking to the interchange station at International City (1). This section stretches 9km and includes four stations. The project also features the construction of a depot and maintenance facility in Al Ruwayyah 3.
Those aligned with the project have put in a total of about 3 million work hours over the past few months. There have been no fatalities.
This reflects RTA’s strict adherence to the highest occupational safety and construction quality standards, as well as the efficiency of its field supervision systems and integrated project management frameworks.
Al Tayer explained 11 traffic diversions have been implemented so far. And more than 10 additional diversions are planned to smoothen traffic flow.
Al Tayer said more than 260 deep foundations have been completed across multiple sites, and excavation works exceeding 400,000 cubic metres have commenced at station locations in International City (1), (2), and (3). Several station columns have also been constructed in the Academic City area.
Authorities have established two ready-mix concrete plants, along with two yards for the production and storage of precast concrete elements in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City.
This will also for control over the quality and efficiency of construction materials and oversight of manufacturing and supply chains.
Well, for one thing, it'll make history by becoming the world’s highest metro station at a height of 74 metres. It will be 38 metres wide.
It will cover an area of 11,000 square metres
And accommodate up to 240,000 passengers per day by 2040. [Upon commencement of operations, the number of users is expected to exceed 70,000 passengers per day.]
The station will serve the residents of Dubai Creek Harbour, about 40,000 people, in addition to visitors.
The station’s exterior design features a soaring façade that harmoniously blends with the surrounding environment. Its central gateway will allow natural light to reach the platform level, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere during the day. By night, the station will transform thanks to a new lighting strategy.
