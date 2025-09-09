GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Metro: From commuting millions to milestones in 16 years

Launched in 2009, Dubai Metro continues to expand with the city’s urban transformation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Dubai Metro: From commuting millions to milestones in 16 years

Dubai Metro has completed 16 remarkable years since its launch on September 9, 2009, revolutionising travel in the city. From an initial 10 stations, the network now spans over 50 stations across the Red and Green Lines, carrying more than two billion riders to date. Fully automated and driverless, the Metro is a global model for efficiency and sustainability.

Recent expansion through Route 2020 boosted links to Expo City, and work is underway on the new Blue Line, a 30km route with 14 stations, set to strengthen Dubai’s integrated, world-class public transport network in the coming years.

1/20
Dubai Metro Blue Line: Dubai has broken ground on the highly anticipated Dubai Metro Blue Line, a 30km corridor with 14 stations designed to link nine high-density districts and serve one million residents by 2040. Anchored to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the D33 agenda, the project aims to deliver sustainable mobility, strengthen economic and social connectivity, and realise the vision of a “20-minute city,” where daily needs are within easy transit reach.
X/Dubai Media Office
2/20
On June 9, 2025, Dubai marked a significant milestone in its transport expansion as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, laid the foundation stone for the first station of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
X/HHShkMohd
3/20
The Dubai Metro will soon be home to the world’s highest metro station. While laying the foundation stone of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also approved the distinctive architectural design of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, the highest metro station in the world, standing at 74 metres.
X/Dubai media office
4/20
Since its launch at 09:09:09pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2009, by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Metro has steadily grown in ridership to become the backbone of the city’s transport system. In 2024 alone, it carried 275.4 million riders, serving Dubai’s 4 million residents.
WAM
5/20
Dubai Metro work in progress. With an average daily ridership of approximately 730,000 passengers, the metro today is the preferred mode of transportation for numerous residents and visitors.
Gulf News
6/20
May 29, 2005 | Qasim Sultan, then Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Susumu Uchida, Board Member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, signing the Metro contract.
Gulf News archives
7/20
August 6, 2006 | A worker who seems to have been caught in a web puts final touches to a foundation piling for a bridge in Al Awir.
Gulf News archives
8/20
Sheikh Mohammed unveils a commemorative coin at DIFC station during the Dubai Metro's maiden journey.
Gulf News Archives
9/20
Under construction Union Station. Since opening on 9 September 2009, the Dubai Metro has grown to keep pace with the city’s rapid urbanisation, playing an important role in shaping it into a major global hub for business and tourism, and enhancing its status as a city of the future.
Gulf News
10/20
Dubai Metro links vital areas and provides safe and smooth mobility for riders.
WAM
11/20
Construction workers prepare the steel structure for piers for the elevated track at the site of a Metro station in 2007.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News archives
12/20
A worker gives the Dubai Metro's tracks a thorough wash as preparations for the opening of the Redline continue in full swing.
Gulf News archives
13/20
March 2008 | The tunnel-boring machine Al Wugeisha breaks through the wall.
Gulf News archives
14/20
April 25, 2008 | Trains are hoisted onto the tracks.
Gulf News archives
15/20
Construction of the 12.6-kilometre underground tracks was one of the most critical parts of the Dubai Metro project.
Gulf News archives
16/20
Maintenance section at the Al Rashidiya train maintenance depot.
Gulf News archives
17/20
A view of the Dubai Metro control room at the RTA Operational Control Centre.
Gulf News archives
18/20
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurates the Route 2020 Project on 8 th July 2020. The Dh11 billion project spans 15 km with seven stations.
Twitter/Dubai Media Office
19/20
Expo 2020 Station, one of Dubai Metro’s most modern hubs, was built to connect millions of visitors to the World Expo site and now continues to serve as a vital gateway linking the Expo City district with the broader city.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
20/20
Jumeirah Beach Residence and DMMC metro station located on a Sheikh Zayed Road.
Shutterstock
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

