Dubai Metro: From commuting millions to milestones in 16 years

Dubai Metro has completed 16 remarkable years since its launch on September 9, 2009, revolutionising travel in the city. From an initial 10 stations, the network now spans over 50 stations across the Red and Green Lines, carrying more than two billion riders to date. Fully automated and driverless, the Metro is a global model for efficiency and sustainability.

Recent expansion through Route 2020 boosted links to Expo City, and work is underway on the new Blue Line, a 30km route with 14 stations, set to strengthen Dubai’s integrated, world-class public transport network in the coming years.