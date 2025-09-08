Dubai: At 9 minutes and 9 seconds past 9pm on 09.09.09, Dubai made history. The launch of the Dubai Metro not only transformed how residents move around the city but also how millions of visitors experience it. What many once doubted would work in a car-dependent city quickly proved its worth, more than 110,000 people, nearly 10 per cent of Dubai’s population at the time, boarded the Metro within its first 48 hours.