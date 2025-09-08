Tomorrow, marks 16 years of the Dubai Metro - here’s a look at its memorable moments
Dubai: At 9 minutes and 9 seconds past 9pm on 09.09.09, Dubai made history. The launch of the Dubai Metro not only transformed how residents move around the city but also how millions of visitors experience it. What many once doubted would work in a car-dependent city quickly proved its worth, more than 110,000 people, nearly 10 per cent of Dubai’s population at the time, boarded the Metro within its first 48 hours.
Fast forward 16 years and the Metro has become the backbone of Dubai’s transport system. In 2024 alone, it carried 275.4 million riders, serving a city that now has a population of 4 million.
With demand continuing to grow, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is preparing to add the Blue Line, a 30-kilometre extension that will connect to the Red and Green lines, cross Dubai Creek and link major hubs such as Academic City, Silicon Oasis, and Dubai Festival City.
From its early construction in 2006 to its grand inauguration in 2009, Gulf News has been there to document the Metro’s journey - a Dh28 billion project that redefined commuting in Dubai. On its 16th anniversary, we look back at some of the milestones and moments that shaped this modern icon.
The Dubai Metro’s inaugural ride began when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, bought the first ticket. Using his personalised blue nol card, Sheikh Mohammed boarded the first train at Mall of the Emirates station, embarking on a one-hour trip that ended at Etisalat station in Al Qusais (now Etisalat by e& Metro Station).
From its launch until 2016, the Dubai Metro held the Guinness World Record as the longest driverless metro network, stretching 75 kilometres. Today, the system covers nearly 90km with 55 stations, split between the Red and Green Lines. With the upcoming Blue Line expansion, Dubai’s total rail network, including the tram, will grow to 131km. The Dubai Metro is the first urban rail system in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).
Since 2009, the Metro has transported over 2.4 billion riders across more than 4.3 million journeys, boasting an impressive 99.7 per cent punctuality rate. In 2024 alone, the network served an average of 900,000 passengers daily.
The Metro remains the backbone of Dubai’s public transport system. In the first half of 2025 alone, 143.9 million people used the Red and Green Lines. The busiest stations included:
BurJuman: 8.6 million riders
Al Rigga: 6.8 million
Union: 6.6 million
Mall of the Emirates: 5.6 million
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall: 5.4 million
Metro stations are more than just transit points, they reflect Dubai’s history. Their designs are inspired by the four natural elements: air, earth, fire and water. Roofs shaped like shells pay homage to pearl diving, once central to the city’s economy.
In June 2025, Sheikh Mohammed laid the foundation stone for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a Dh56 billion project. The 30km extension will add 14 stations, bringing the total to 78, and create a 131km network. Key highlights include:
A 1.3km bridge over Dubai Creek, the first for the Metro system
Three major interchange stations at Al Jaddaf, Al Rashidiya and International City
The world’s tallest metro station, Emaar Properties Station, rising 74 metres high
The Route 2020 extension, launched for Expo 2020, added 15km to the Red Line. It includes seven stations - Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park, and Expo 2020 with designs reflecting Dubai’s innovation-driven future.
Fifty new Route 2020 trains from France’s Alstom were introduced, increasing capacity from 643 to 696 passengers. The trains feature LED lighting, digital advertisements, dynamic route maps, and redesigned luggage areas to better accommodate standing passengers.
Launched in 2011, the Green Line runs through historic districts, linking landmarks such as Dubai Museum, Gold Souq and Spice Souq. Its stations reflect traditional Emirati architecture, connecting the city’s heritage with its modern transport system. Stations in these areas were designed to reflect Dubai’s historical architecture, blending with the character and style of their surroundings.
Every station is equipped with elevators, tactile guidance paths, and dedicated wheelchair spaces on trains. People of determination can also travel free on the Metro with a personalised nol card.
Driverless operations are controlled by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Rashidiya, backed up by another in Jebel Ali. With over 3,000 cameras monitoring trains, stations and tunnels, the OCC ensures smooth, safe, and efficient services across the entire network.
The Operations Control Centre, equipped with advanced technology, acts as the ‘brain’ of the Dubai Metro. Its key functions are to manage train movement, monitor systems across the network, and relay critical information in real time.
Some Dubai Metro stations change names because of the naming rights programme, introduced in 2009. Through this initiative, companies can sponsor station names, giving their brand visibility to millions of commuters. At the same time, the scheme generates revenue for Dubai’s transport system and supports public-private partnerships.
Each year, the Dubai Metro Music Festival transforms select stations into live performance venues. Musicians from around the world perform across Union, BurJuman, The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and DMCC stations, turning everyday commutes into cultural celebrations.
Construction of the underground tracks relied on a 60-tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM) nicknamed Al Wugeisha. Built in Japan, it drilled through rock and sand to create tunnels linking Union and BurJuman stations. A second TBM completed tunnelling for the Route 2020 extension.
The Dubai Metro goes beyond just trains and stations, offering a range of facilities that make commuting easier and more convenient:
Free Wi-Fi is available across all trains and stations, provided by du.
Park-and-ride facilities with space for more than 8,000 vehicles are located at Centrepoint, Jabal Ali and Etisalat stations.
Most stations are connected to the wider public bus network and include dedicated taxi lanes.
Convenience stores, coffee shops and small restaurants can be found in many stations, catering to daily commuters.
At BurJuman Station, commuters even have access to a co-working space called WO-RK, launched in 2024. Open from 8am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays (closed Sundays), the space offers day passes starting from Dh35.
In 2013, the Dubai Metro swapped commuters for couture when its cabins were transformed into a moving runway. As part of the 18th Dubai Shopping Festival, Bloomingdale’s staged the ‘Express Fashion’ catwalk, showcasing its Spring/Summer collection. The special train set off from Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station, travelled to Nakheel Harbour and Tower (now National Paints), and returned, giving fashion a ride unlike any other.
The Dubai Metro appeared in Bollywood when a song from the 2010 hit Dabangg, starring Salman Khan, was filmed at Khalid Bin Walid station, now called BurJuman.
The Dubai Metro is more than a way to get from one station to another, it reflects the city’s ambition. Sixteen years on, it continues to connect people, places and cultures, while pointing towards an even more connected future.
