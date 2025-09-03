"My final destination is Arjan on the Expo 2020 route," the commuter said. "I can hop on the train towards Al Fardan or go to Life Pharmacy and stop at National Paints, which is an interchange station for Life Pharmacy or Expo 2020, but I will also have to wait there for a maximum of five minutes for the train towards Expo. So for me, I'd rather wait a few extra minutes at Onpassive for the train going directly to the Expo 2020 route."