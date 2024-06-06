Dubai: Did you know you can save money on your Dubai commute by strategically using the city's public transport network? Dubai’s public transport system charges fares based on the number of zones you travel through, not the specific mode of transport (bus, metro, tram, or water bus), and you can easily travel from Al Rashidiya all the way to Jebel Ali for just Dh7.50.

Three tips to maximise your public transport use

Here’s how you can make use of the city's convenient public transport system and keep these money-saving tips in mind:

• Understand how zones work - Dubai is divided into seven zones. You are charged based on the total number of zones you cross, not the modes of transport.

• The 30-minute transfer window – The key to saving money is the 30-minute transfer window. If you switch between modes of transport within 30 minutes, your journey is considered one trip!

• Maximising your transfers and travel time - You can make up to three transfers within a 180-minute window (three hours) on your journey.

Fare breakdown by nol card

Fares depend on your nol card type and the number of zones you travel through. Traveling within one zone starts at Dh3, while crossing multiple zones costs Dh7.50 (standard fare). The fare can differ depending on your nol card type.

Bonus tip – Check the S’hail app, a journey planning app created by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), for detailed zone maps and specific nol card fare structures. To do this, open the app, and tap on ‘Menu’ at the bottom of your mobile screen. Next, scroll down and tap on ‘Maps and Guides’. You will then be able to find detailed route maps for the Dubai Metro, bus, tram and marine transport services.