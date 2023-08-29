How old do I have to be to use public transport unaccompanied?

As per the RTA's unaccompanied minor policy, it is not recommended for passengers below the age of eight years to use public transport unless accompanied by adults.

For children between the ages of eight and 11 years, while they can travel alone, they would require a permit from their parents in order to do so.

As per the RTA website, the child's nol card must be issued by one of the parents to allow the child to travel alone, with the exception of intercity buses.

The RTA call centre also advised parents to provide a permission slip for this age group (8 to 11 years old). The permission slip should clearly state the child's full name, the parent's full name and the fact that the parent has provided permission to the child to travel alone. The parent must also provide a copy of his or her Emirates ID as well as the child's Emirates ID, which can be provided to an inspection officer, if asked.

Children above the age of 12 are allowed to use public transport without being accompanied by adults.

Student nol card

It is also advisable for parents to apply for a student nol card in case their child travels regularly using public transport. The nol card provides a 50 per cent discount when used to travel on Dubai bus, Metro and Tram.

To apply for a student nol card, you will need to apply for the blue nol card, which is a personalised nol card, linked to the user's Emirates ID.

Documents required

Students between the ages of 5 and 23 are eligible for student nol cards, and these are the documents that need to be submitted in order to apply for it: