Dubai: You can now enjoy free bus trips and explore Dubai’s popular locations such as Wild Wadi or Burj Al Arab on an electric bus.
On Wednesday, August 23, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on its official social media accounts that it is currently operating an electric bus trial service between La Mer and the Al Sufouh area.
On the electric bus, you can cover most of the Jumeirah Beach road stretch and visit the many public beaches in the area like Kite Beach and Umm Suqeim 2 public beach.
Here is all you need to know.
How do I take the bus?
The new electric bus route – eB1, travels between La Mer South and the Al Sufouh Tram Station. You can take the bus from any of the bus stops on the new trial route.
Bus stops on new electric bus route in Dubai
1. La Mer South
2. Mercato Mall
3. Rashid Bin Bakhait Masjid
4. Majlis Al Ghoreifa
5. Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.
6. Umm Suqeim 1
7. Umm Suqeim Park
8. Wild Wadi
9. Burj Al Arab
10. Al Sufouh Tram Station.
Timings for the free bus strips between La Mer and Al Sufouh
The bus departs every 40 minutes from both the terminal stops on this route – La Mer South and Al Sufouh Tram Station.
Bus timings for La Mer South
• 10am
• 12pm
• 2pm
• 4pm
• 6pm
• 8pm
• 10pm
Bus timings for Al Sufouh Tram Station
• 10.40am
• 12.40pm
• 2.40pm
• 4.40pm
• 6.40pm
• 8.40pm
• 10.40pm