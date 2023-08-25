Kite Beach, Dubai
You can now enjoy free rides from La Mer to Al Sufouh via Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) new Electric Buses with various stops in between, which include popular tourist spots like the Burj Al Arab, and Wild Wadi. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Also in this package

Dubai: You can now enjoy free bus trips and explore Dubai’s popular locations such as Wild Wadi or Burj Al Arab on an electric bus.

On Wednesday, August 23, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on its official social media accounts that it is currently operating an electric bus trial service between La Mer and the Al Sufouh area.

On the electric bus, you can cover most of the Jumeirah Beach road stretch and visit the many public beaches in the area like Kite Beach and Umm Suqeim 2 public beach.

Here is all you need to know.

How do I take the bus?

The new electric bus route – eB1, travels between La Mer South and the Al Sufouh Tram Station. You can take the bus from any of the bus stops on the new trial route.

Bus stops on new electric bus route in Dubai
1. La Mer South
2. Mercato Mall
3. Rashid Bin Bakhait Masjid
4. Majlis Al Ghoreifa
5. Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.
6. Umm Suqeim 1
7. Umm Suqeim Park
8. Wild Wadi
9. Burj Al Arab
10. Al Sufouh Tram Station.

Timings for the free bus strips between La Mer and Al Sufouh

The bus departs every 40 minutes from both the terminal stops on this route – La Mer South and Al Sufouh Tram Station.

Bus timings for La Mer South
• 10am
• 12pm
• 2pm
• 4pm
• 6pm
• 8pm
• 10pm

Bus timings for Al Sufouh Tram Station

• 10.40am
• 12.40pm
• 2.40pm
• 4.40pm
• 6.40pm
• 8.40pm
• 10.40pm