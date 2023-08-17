Article 24 of Federal Decree Law No. 29/2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners

1. Whoever forges a visa or residence permit or any official document on the basis of which such Visas or permits are issued with the intent of evading the provisions of this Decree Law shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years.

2. Whoever uses any of the forged documents referred to in this Article while being aware of their forgery, shall be punished with the same penalty.

3. In all events, the Court shall order the deportation of the Foreigner from the State.