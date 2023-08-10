What should the validity on the UAE residence visa be?

As per the announcement by Oman’s Directorate General of Passports and Residence, all residents of GCC countries can receive a visa on arrival. However, it is required that the residence visa be valid in the GCC for a period of no less than three months.

If a resident’s visa is valid for this period of time, and their passport is valid for six months, they can get a 14-day visa on arrival, Latheef MC, visa consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Anisha Travel and Tourism, said.

He added that if UAE residents wish to stay in Oman for longer than 14 days, they can apply for a visit visa for GCC residents through Oman’s official eVisa platform – evisa.rop.gov.om .

For passengers whose visa is not valid for the minimum of three months, Latheef said that the option to apply for a tourist visa is still available.

“Indian citizens interested in travelling to Oman can apply for a tourist visit visa through authorised travel agencies. It is issued for 10 or 30 days.”

Indian citizens with a valid UAE residence visa

For UAE residents who may be travelling to Oman from another country as a stopover, as raised by the reader, it is also advisable to apply for an eVisa in advance, according to Haris Bashir, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Chinnar Travels.

Indian citizens eligible for visa on arrival

He added that Indian tourists can also obtain a visa on arrival, provided they have an entry visa from the following countries:

• United States

• United Kingdom

• Schengen countries

• Japan

Oman visa on arrival and eVisa fee