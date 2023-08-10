Dubai: Oman is a popular holiday destination for UAE residents, because it is only a few hours away by flight or car, and the country also offers visa on arrival. But what happens if you are flying out from a different country? A Gulf News reader wrote in, asking this question.
“I want to travel from India to UAE via Oman. Is it possible to get a visa on arrival in Oman, since I am an Indian citizen with a UAE residence visa? My residence visa will expire this month (August).”
What should the validity on the UAE residence visa be?
As per the announcement by Oman’s Directorate General of Passports and Residence, all residents of GCC countries can receive a visa on arrival. However, it is required that the residence visa be valid in the GCC for a period of no less than three months.
If a resident’s visa is valid for this period of time, and their passport is valid for six months, they can get a 14-day visa on arrival, Latheef MC, visa consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Anisha Travel and Tourism, said.
He added that if UAE residents wish to stay in Oman for longer than 14 days, they can apply for a visit visa for GCC residents through Oman’s official eVisa platform – evisa.rop.gov.om .
For passengers whose visa is not valid for the minimum of three months, Latheef said that the option to apply for a tourist visa is still available.
“Indian citizens interested in travelling to Oman can apply for a tourist visit visa through authorised travel agencies. It is issued for 10 or 30 days.”
Indian citizens with a valid UAE residence visa
For UAE residents who may be travelling to Oman from another country as a stopover, as raised by the reader, it is also advisable to apply for an eVisa in advance, according to Haris Bashir, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Chinnar Travels.
Indian citizens eligible for visa on arrival
He added that Indian tourists can also obtain a visa on arrival, provided they have an entry visa from the following countries:
• United States
• United Kingdom
• Schengen countries
• Japan
Oman visa on arrival and eVisa fee
5 OMR (Dh47) – You must pay for the visa on arrival fee at one of the counters at the airport in Oman with a credit or debit card.