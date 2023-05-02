Dubai: If you are a UAE-based expatriate planning to travel to Oman, you can apply for an eVisa that allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

The ‘GCC Resident Visa’ issued by Royal Oman Police (ROP), is an unsponsored visit visa, which Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents can apply for through Oman’s official eVisa platform - evisa.rop.gov.om .

This visa is specifically for residents who are not eligible for visa free travel. There over 100 nationalities eligible for visa on arrival, click here to find the complete list.

Approved professions for the GCC Resident Visa for Oman

There are over 30 professions eligible for the eVisa, you can find the complete list below:

If your profession is not on the list, then you must apply for a sponsored tourist visa from an authorised travel agency.

GCC Resident eVisa cost

The cost of a 30-day visit visa for GCC residents is Omani Rial 5 (Dh47.50).

Documents required

All GCC residents, including UAE expats, must have the following documents:

• A UAE or GCC residence visa copy

• Emirates ID or GCC resident ID copy

• Valid passport copy

The residency permit and passport must have a validity of at least six months.

How to apply for the GCC Resident Visa for Oman.

Create an account on the Oman eVisa platform

1. Visit the official Oman eVisa website: https://evisa.rop.gov.om/en/home#

2. Next, click on ‘Apply for Tourist Visa’ on the website’s homepage.

3. Click on ‘Register New User’ and enter the following details:

• Full name

• Email address

• Create and confirm a password.

• Mobile number

• Date of birth

• Gender

• Nationality

4. Enter the captcha code.

5. Click ‘Register’.

6. You will then be asked to enter the One-time Password (OTP) sent to your registered email address.

Select your visa category

• Next, you will be transferred to the Oman eVisa platform dashboard.

• Click on the ‘Apply for Visa’ and then click on ‘Apply for Unsponsored Visa’.

• Select your nationality from the drop down menu.

• Next, select yes if you are resident in a GCC country, and select the country. Click ‘Next’.

• Scroll down and select ‘29A GCC Resident Visa’ and click on ‘Apply online here’.

• Click ‘Ok’.

Fill out the GCC Resident Visa application

Enter the applicant details:

• Full name

• Country of birth

• Travel document type (passport)

• Travel Document Number (passport number)

• Travel Document

• Passport nationality

• Place of Issue

• Date and place of birth

• Nationality

• Passport issue and expiry date

Enter additional details

This includes:

• Your occupation

• Your mother’s name

• Marital status.

Upload the required documents

• Copy of valid UAE residence visa

• Passport photo

• Valid passport copy

• Emirates ID copy.

Once that is done, click ‘Next’.

Confirm the visa application

• After that, confirm the details in the visa application and submit the application.

Pay for the visa once it is approved

• Once the application is approved, you will be notified by the Oman eVisa platform via email with a link to pay for the visa fee.

How long does it take to issue the GCC resident visa for Oman