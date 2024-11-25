Benefits of Saudi premium residency

1. Premium residency for family members – On this permit, you can live in Saudi Arabia with your family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

2. Exemption from dependent fees – Expats in Saudi Arabia are required to pay a dependent fee of SAR400 (Dh391) per month for each dependent listed on their Iqama. Those who have premium residency are exempt from this fee.

3. The right to run a business without requiring a sponsor.

4. Own and usufruct (temporary right to derive income from someone else’s property) property in Saudi Arabia.

5. Flexibility in exit, re-entry procedures to Saudi Arabia, as they don’t need to apply for a visa.

6. Move jobs within the private sector more easily, as this is a self-sponsored visa.

7. The entitlement to work in the private sector and move between establishments applies to the husband, wife, and dependents.

8. The entitlement to obtain visit visas for relatives.

9. Use tracks dedicated to citizens and GCC nationals at airports.