Dubai: As a woman living and working in the UAE, if you wish to sponsor your children’s visa, what are the documents and requirements that you need to provide? Depending on your marital status, the requirements can differ slightly, but the process is easy to follow. Here is a detailed guide on how mothers can sponsor their children, including the requirements and steps involved.

Key requirements to sponsor your child

1. Salary threshold

As per Public Relations Officers (PROs) who spoke to Gulf News, the salary requirement for mothers in the UAE is the same as the general family sponsorship rules:

• Minimum salary: Dh3,500 with company-provided accommodation, or Dh4,000 with your own housing.

2. No-objection certificate (NOC) from the father

Whether an NOC is required depends on the specific application and circumstances. “For female sponsors, immigration typically requests an NOC from the father, notarised by a court, or a sole custody certificate if the mother is the sole custodian,” said Mohammad Tariq, a PRO at 1Pro Centre DMCC.

This document must be notarised and accompanied by the father’s passport copy, in some cases.

3. Proof of housing

Proof of adequate accommodation is mandatory. “For dependents above 18, a two-bedroom home might be required in Dubai. However, this condition can vary depending on the application,” Sirajudeen Ummer, Public Relations Manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services, Dubai, said.

4. Custody documentation

In case the applicant is a divorcee, an official custody verdict proving the mother’s custody rights is crucial.

“A sole custody certificate is required, which should be issued from the court. If it is issued from outside the UAE, the document must be attested from the UAE Embassy in that country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in UAE with Arabic translation, if required. Also, sometimes, the details of the child’s custody are also mentioned in the divorce papers, which will also suffice,” Tariq said.

Documents required

Here is a checklist of documents you will need to sponsor your child:

• Emirates ID and passport copy of the sponsor.

• Passport copies and recent passport-sized photos of the child.

• Bank statement.

• Tenancy contract or ‘Ejari’ for Dubai residents.

• Salary certificate.

• Child’s birth certificate (attested by MOFA and legally translated into Arabic).

• Custody verdict and affidavit (attested and translated).

• NOC from the father (notarised and translated), if applicable.

• Divorce certificate (attested and translated), if applicable.

Steps to sponsor your child

Step 1: Apply for an entry permit

If your children are outside the UAE, apply for an entry permit at an Amer Centre or registered typing centre. If they are already in the UAE, you can request a ‘change status’ process after obtaining the permit.

Step 2: Submit the sponsorship application

You would then need to submit the visa application, which you can do through different online or offline options:

• The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) website – gdrfad.gov.ae

• Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) online services platform - https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae

• Registered typing centres – visit this link for the centers in each emirate - https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/

• Amer Centres in Dubai

Step 3: Complete medical fitness tests

Dependents aged 18 or older must undergo a medical fitness test at a government-approved centre.

Step 4: Apply for an Emirates ID

Submit an Emirates ID application form at an Amer or typing centre. Biometric data is required for children aged 15 and above.

Step 5: Obtain health insurance

Health insurance is mandatory in Dubai. If your employer does not provide coverage for dependents, you must arrange it yourself.

Step 6: Receive your Emirates ID

Once the process is complete, your child’s Emirates ID will be issued, and the visa application will be finalised.

Costs involved

• Immigration file opening: Dh246

• Entry permit (inside UAE): Dh1,089

• Change status: Dh644.89

• Emirates ID issuance: Dh385

• Two-year residency visa: Dh510

Document attestation and translation

All documents must be attested by MOFA and translated into Arabic by authorised translators. If issued abroad, documents must be attested at the UAE Embassy in your home country and MOFA in the UAE.