Dubai: If you are applying for a government process, or have some work with the UAE courts, you may have been asked to provide documents and applications in Arabic. But what happens if you don’t speak the language?

The UAE’s court system accepts documents only in Arabic and at times a federal government department may also request you to present Arabic translations of your degree or marriage certificate. So, if you find yourself in such a situation, here is all you need to know about professional Arabic translation services in the UAE and how you can avail of their service.

Do all legal documents need to be translated into Arabic?

Raluca Gatina, legal director and partner at Elnaggar and Partners, spoke to Gulf News about how the requirement for Arabic documentation may depend on jurisdiction.

“It depends on who you're dealing with. If we are dealing with free zone authorities in the UAE, they do not need the Arabic translation of documents. But, if we are dealing with the Courts in the UAE or other UAE governmental authorities, then yes, the documents have to be translated into Arabic and the translation must be done by a certified translator,” she said.

It is important to note that you would not only need the document to be translated to Arabic but it also needs to be notarised, before you submit it to a UAE court. To know more about what the notarization service is and how you can get a document notraised in the UAE, read our detailed guide here.

How do I find a certified translator?

You can easily get Arabic translation services from registered translation services in the UAE. According to Abdulhusen Munpurwala, the business development manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC, as people often need translation services for court cases, you can find many such facilities around court establishments. However, there are other places where you can get the service from, as well.

He said: “You can get your documents officially translated in Arabic through law firms, private translation services or even at typing centres around the UAE. The document must have the stamp and letterhead of the firm or company that translated it. Since UAE courts’ affairs are conducted in Arabic, you mostly find translation services located near courts.”

Do government departments or federal authorities in the UAE require translated documents?

Gatina pointed out that for judicial authorities, it is mandatory to have an Arabic document. However, for government services, this may be applicable only if requested for.

An example of a federal authority requesting an Arabic document is the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). If you have a labour complaint, and want the application to move forward to the labour court, then it must be in Arabic.

However, the non-Muslim family court in Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which was recently established, is a bilingual court, which means it conducts proceedings in English and Arabic. It accepts the civil marriage application and the 'no fault' divorce form in English.

What is the cost, and how is it calculated?