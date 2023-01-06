1. Full name in English – On top of the card, the first line of information is your name in English.

2. Full name in Arabic – Right underneath, you will be able to see your name written in Arabic.

3. Iqama number in Arabic – The third piece of information is the Iqama number. If you don’t read Arabic, you will be able to also check your Iqama number in English, which is mentioned under the barcode on the left.

4. Iqama ID version – This indicates how many times your Iqama has been issued. If it is the first time an Iqama has been issued to you, the number here will be ‘1’. At the time of renewal, when you receive your new identity card, the number under this section will be shown as ‘2’.

5. Place of issue – Normally, this section may mention that the card was issued through electronic services.

6. Date of issue – This will show you the date when the Iqama was issued, as per the Hijri calendar.

7. Date of birth – Next, your date of birth will be mentioned, as per the Gregorian calendar.

8. Profession

9. Nationality

10. Religion

11. Name of employer

12. Iqama number in English – On the left of the card, under your photograph and a barcode, you will be able to see the Iqama number in English.