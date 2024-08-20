Dubai: If you have just moved to Saudi Arabia, one of the most important documents that you need to always keep with you is your resident ID or Iqama.

The card is issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior and includes some important details related to your identity and residency. While most of the details are in Arabic, the card holder’s name and Iqama number can be found in Arabic as well as English.

While you always need to carry your Iqama or resident ID with you, in 2023, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) clarified that carrying your digital Iqama is enough.

According to a report in the Saudi newspaper Saudi Gazette, the authority said that the expatriates, or their dependents, and foreign workers will be able to use their digital Iqama on their smartphone instead of carrying its hard copy if they renewed it recently.

How to get your digital Iqama

There are two ways in which you can get a digital copy of your Iqama, both through the online platform of the Ministry of Interior – Absher.

Through Absher app

Download the Absher app, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

- Enter your Absher user id and password to log in to your account. If you don’t yet have an Absher online account, click here to find out how you can set it up.

- Tap on ‘my services’ on the menu at the bottom of the screen.

- One of the first options that you will see is ‘activate digital ID’

You will then be able to see some basic details of your resident ID. Once you scroll down, you will be able to tap on the option of ‘Activate Digital ID’.

- This will provide you with a QR code, which can then be scanned by the relevant official to access your resident ID when needed.

Through Absher website