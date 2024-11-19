Dubai: Drive around Dubai and you will notice how electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more common, not only because they’re better for the environment but also because over the years, Dubai has provided services making it easier for EV owners to charge their vehicles anywhere and any time. There are almost 390 charging stations in the emirate managed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) alone, and other options are also available, from EV manufacturers and approved EV contractors, so finding a charging station near you is not difficult at all.

What’s more, you can enjoy other perks as an EV driver in Dubai, like free public parking (for the first few hours) and lower interest rates on EV loans . So, if you want to make the switch from a traditional car to an EV but want to understand where you will be able to charge your car, how to do it and how much it will cost, here is all you need to know.

Cost

The cost of charging the electric vehicle depends on the capacity of the battery and the use by the driver. According to a new resolution that came into effect on September 2024, the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unified the cost of EV charging across the country. So, no matter where you are in the UAE, these are the fees you need to keep in mind:

• Express Charging Service: Minimum of Dh1.20 + Value Added Tax (VAT) per kWh.

• Slow Charging Service: Minimum of Dh0.70 + VAT per kWh.

Where can I charge my EV in Dubai?

1. Dewa’s Green Charger stations

The majority of public EV charging stations in the UAE have been installed by local utility service providers such as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Etihad Water and Electricity.

In addition to the almost 390 charging stations Dewa has set up in Dubai, it has also approved private electrical contractors like Tesla, that also provide charging stations in different locations. Tesla, for example, currently has over 100 charging stations in Dubai alone, and it also has many charging stations in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Kahimah.

For detailed list on all Dewa Green Charger locations, visit this link: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/ev-community/ev-green-charger-stations

What types of Dewa charging stations are there?

Dewa operates the following types of charges:

Wall-Box Charger

Charging time - 30 minutes to two hours

Public Charger

Charging time - 30 minutes to two hours

Fast Charger

Charging time - 30 to 60 minutes

Ultrafast Charger

Charging time – 30 minutes

How do you use Dewa EV charging stations?

Since Dewa operates a majority of the charging stations in the emirates, it is important to understand, how to use them because the process is slightly different depending on whether or not you are a registered Dewa user. If you are registered as a Dewa user, click here to find out how you can use the charging stations.

If you are not a registered user, here is how you can use the EV charging stations:

• Open your smartphone camera, and scan the QR code on the charging station

• You will be directed to Green Charger details page.

• Fill the form for the Guest Mode: Full name, email ID, Mobile number and EV plate number

• Verify and confirm the email address by the OTP sent

• Select the preferred charging package

• Proceed to payment through the selected payment methods - Credit/Debit card, Apple pay or Samsung Pay.

Pay for your EV charging per month

Registered customers that use DEWA’s EV Green Charger stations will be billed on a monthly basis and they can pay using methods of bill payment provided by DEWA. For detailed guide on how to create an EV account with Dewa, click here.

2. At-home chargers

Home chargers can be installed by a third party along with your electricity meter, like any other home appliance. Approved electrical contractors by DEWA should be used for the installation of any electrical equipment within Dubai, including home charging stations. When charging the car at home, the electricity used is added to the normal DEWA bill at standard residential electricity rates. If you want to find out the available types of chargers in Dubai and the approved contractors, visit this link from the Dewa website: https://dubaievhub.ae/available-ev-chargers/available-chargers-in-the-uae/

3. Shopping Malls

Shopping malls like Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Festival City and Dubai Hills Mall have electric charging stations. You can pay for the charge using your credit or debit card at any of these charging stations.

4. Petrol stations

Some petrol stations owned by ENOC or ADNOC also offer ‘refueling’ options for EVs, with fast charging options as well.

5. Residential communities

Some residential communities (including villas and apartment complexes) have EV charging stations for residents, some of these areas include Sustainable City, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Motor City, Expo City and Jumeirah Islands.