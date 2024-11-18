Five conditions for tourists driving in Saudi Arabia

According to the General Department of Traffic, here are the key conditions:

1. Licence compatibility – Your driving licence must match the type of vehicle you intend to drive.



2. Translation of International Driving Permit – Visitors on a tourist visa must have their International Driving Permit legally translated into Arabic by an accredited authority. The primary function of the IDL is to ensure that law enforcement officials can interpret your licence correctly.



3. Validity period – As per Article 42 of Saudi Arabia’s Traffic Law, an international or foreign driving licence is valid for up to one year from the date of your arrival in the Kingdom or until the licence expires, whichever comes first.



4. Driving as a GCC resident – Residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can use their GCC-issued driving licence, provided it is valid.



5. IDPs not for GCC residents - GCC residents cannot use an International Driving Permit in Saudi Arabia. They must rely solely on their valid GCC-issued driving licence to drive.

What is the minimum age to rent a car in Saudi Arabia?

While the legal driving age in Saudi Arabia is 18 years old, you must be at least 21 years old to rent a car.

What are the requirements for renting a car in Saudi Arabia?

It is better to do a little research about what documents you need to supply at the time of pickup and how much you can drive each day. According to car rental companies, these are basic requirements for hiring a vehicle in the country, as a visitor:

• Age requirement: You must be at least 21 years old.

• Valid passport: Your passport must have a minimum of six months’ validity.

• Driving licence: If you are a GCC citizen or resident, your original GCC-issued driving licence is needed.

• Saudi visa: A copy of your visit visa is mandatory.

• Expatriate documentation: If you are an expatriate from a GCC country, provide your residence permit and ID (for example, Emirates ID for UAE residents).

• International Driving Permit: For visitors using an IDP, it must be valid for at least three months.

Bonus tip: Many car rental agreements in Saudi Arabia impose daily kilometre limits. Before booking, consider how far you plan to drive and choose a plan that suits your travel needs. Some companies offer ‘open kilometre’ options, allowing unlimited driving without tracking mileage.