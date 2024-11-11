So, once your residence visa has been issued, whether it is an investor visa or an employment visa, you can start the application process for your family.

It is important to remember that the cost of a residence visa is borne by the family sponsor and once your family enters the UAE, you will need to ensure their visa is applied for within 60 days from the date of entry.

Eligibility criteria

The type of profession is no longer a condition for an expatriate worker to be able to sponsor his family’s visa, but you need to have a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation.

When it comes to sponsoring your parents, siblings or step-children, the salary and document requirements are different, and you would need to reach out to you’re the immigration department in your emirate’ to ensure you fulfil all the eligibility criteria to apply for these family member’s visas.

Step 1: Get your documents in order

The documents required to sponsor your spouse and children include:

- Application form – either online or through a registered typing office.

- Passport copies of the spouse and children.

- Photos of the spouse and children.

- Copy of the family sponsor’s employment contract or company contract (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/avoid-contract-disputes-how-to-keep-a-digital-copy-of-your-uae-job-contract-1.1720098015478).

- Salary certificate from the employer stating the sponsor’s monthly salary.

- Attested marriage certificate in Arabic or duly translated into Arabic by a certified translator.

- Registered tenancy contract.

Step 2: Visit an Amer centre or typing centre

The Customer Happiness Centre of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair (GDRFA) — Dubai at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport COURTESY GDRFA

Amer centres in Dubai and typing centres located across the UAE take visa application requests. When you visit the centre, make sure you have all the required documents with you, so that you can submit the visa appliction.

Amer centres accept applications on behalf of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai and typing centres have to be registered with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Alternatively, you can also apply for your family’s visa online, through the following channels:

- ICP website – icp.gov.ae

- GDRFA-D website – gdrfad.gov.ae

- The ‘DubaiNow’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

- The ICP UAE app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Step 3: Apply for their medical fitness test

All family members who are above the age 18 need to undergo and pass medical fitness tests at approved health centres.

At the time of applying for your family’s visa, you will also be asked to select which medical fitness test centre you prefer to visit. Make sure you select a centre that is convenient for you to visit. At the medical fitness centre, you will need to submit the application form given to you at the centre.

In case you applied online, take a print-out of your application. The test results take 24 to 48 hours to be sent to you.

Step 4: Receive the Emirates ID

Finally, you will need to either collect your Emirates ID from an Emirates Post office near you, or request for it to be delivered to you, through a courier service. You can choose the option at the time of applying for the visa, at the centre or online.

The Emirates ID is the primary identification document for all residents in the UAE and must be carried with you at all times.

Visa cost

The cost may vary slightly depending on the service charges levied by the service centre that you apply through. However, this is an estimated cost breakdown for the residence visa:

Entry permit – Dh550

‘File opening’ charges – Dh300

Emirates ID cost (for two year) – Dh385

Medical fitness test – Dh320

Visa stamping – Dh580