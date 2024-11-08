Dubai: Are you considering changing your driving school in Dubai? Whether you have recently moved to a new area and want to train closer to home, prefer a school nearer to your workplace, or are looking for a school that offers better service, you can easily make this change online.
To transfer your training file to a new institute, or to a different branch of the same institute, you must have an active training file (learning permit) registered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
How to change your driving school in Dubai
1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae. On the menu bar, click on the 'Driver and Car Owner' section, navigate to 'Drivers Licensing', and select 'New UAE Driving Licence'.
2. Once on the service page, click ‘Apply Now’ and log in using your UAE Pass.
3. After logging in, the RTA system will detect your active learning permit. You will then see a personal dashboard displaying your permit details. Click on the ‘Update Driving Learning Permit’ option.
4. Select the ‘Change Driving Institute’ option.
5. Choose a reason for the transfer – the available options are relocation, quality of service, late training slots or dates, or other reasons.
6. You can now either select a different branch of your current driving school or choose a new driving school entirely.
7. Select your preferred institute and branch, then click ‘Submit’.
8. Once completed, confirm your application. It may take at least one working day to receive confirmation from the RTA that your training file has been transferred to the new institute. You will also receive an SMS instructing you to visit the new driving school to pay for your new learning package.
Cost
If you transfer your permit to a different driving institute, it is important to note that you will need to pay for an entirely new learning package at the driving school, costs for which can start from Dh2,000. The exact cost depends on factors such as whether you choose weekend or daily training sessions, or if you opt for an unlimited attempts package. If you are transferring to a branch of the same driving school, there is no fee.
• Belhasa Driving Centre Jebel Ali
• Belhasa Driving Centre Nad Al Hammar
• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qouz 4
• Belhasa Driving Centre Al Qusais 2
• Dubai Driving Centre Jumairah
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qouz Industrial 3
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Qusais 1
• Dubai Driving Centre Al Khail
• Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai) Dubai Investment Park 2
• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qusais 4
• Galadari Motor Driving Centre Al Qouz 3
• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qusais 1
• Emirates Driving Institute Al Qouz 3
• Emirates Transport Driving Institute Warsan 3
• Excellence Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 1
• Excellence Driving Centre Al Qusais Industrial 5
• Excellence Driving Centre Port Rashid (Jumeirah)
• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Al Rowayyah
• Bin Yaber Driving Centre Jebel Ali
• Eco Drive Driving Institute Dubai Industrial City
• Al Ahli Driving Centre Al Quoz Industrial 4