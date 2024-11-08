How to change your driving school in Dubai

1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae. On the menu bar, click on the 'Driver and Car Owner' section, navigate to 'Drivers Licensing', and select 'New UAE Driving Licence'.

2. Once on the service page, click ‘Apply Now’ and log in using your UAE Pass.

3. After logging in, the RTA system will detect your active learning permit. You will then see a personal dashboard displaying your permit details. Click on the ‘Update Driving Learning Permit’ option.

4. Select the ‘Change Driving Institute’ option.

5. Choose a reason for the transfer – the available options are relocation, quality of service, late training slots or dates, or other reasons.

6. You can now either select a different branch of your current driving school or choose a new driving school entirely.

7. Select your preferred institute and branch, then click ‘Submit’.

8. Once completed, confirm your application. It may take at least one working day to receive confirmation from the RTA that your training file has been transferred to the new institute. You will also receive an SMS instructing you to visit the new driving school to pay for your new learning package.