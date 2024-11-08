Dubai: Everybody dreams of prosperity, success and finding that elusive job. With so many trying find opportunities in the UAE, it is but natural that certain opportunistic individuals might misuse that need.

So those who want to enter the UAE for the purpose of work, visit, investment, residence or any other legal purpose could be exposed to job and visa fraud. If you have receievd an offer letter for a job in the UAE, how can you make sure that the job offer is valid? If you want to avoid succumbing to a job scam and want to make sure the offer letter is legitimate, you can find out the authenticity via MOHRE’s official website – mohre.gov.ae

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the offer letter’s validity, if the company legally exists and tips on how to avoid job fraud in the UAE.

What does an offer letter include?

According to MOHRE, if you are offered a job in the UAE, the letter must be issued by the Ministry and must include the following information:

- Contract type

- Salary (monthly, daily, or commissions....etc.)

- Weekly leave balance

- Notice period, and other conditions.

- Starting date

- Job role

- Company number

Required documents for a job offer letter

According to MOHRE, to ensure the issuance of the job letter from MOHRE, the following documents must be submitted by the employer:

- A valid copy of the passport (valid for more than six months)



- Original E-Signature Card (for the owner/authorised signatory)



- A copy of the card (to clarify the establishment code in MOHRE)



- Salary details including basic salary, allowances, conditions and contract type.



- A copy of work permit cancellation (dated less than 90 days) in case of transfer permit.

How do I know if my job offer is valid?

If you are coming to the UAE for employment and have received a job offer, you can go to the UAE embassy in your country to confirm the validity.

Another method is to verify the employer’s validity through MOHRE’s online enquiry service. Here is a step by step guide on how to check the job offer:

Step 1: Visit mohre.gov.ae

Go to the menu tab and click on services. Once you click on services, go to the drop-down menu and select 'new enquiry services'.

Step 2: Enquiry services

Once you have landed on the services page, click on enquiry services and scroll down and choose, ‘Enquiry for Job Offer’

Step 3: Job Offer Details

You will then have to fill out the job offer details:

- Transaction Number

- Company Number

- From date

- To date

- Permit type (If you are an employee, checking the job offer’s validity, choose ‘all work permits’)

Once you fill in the information, click on submit. If it is authentic, you will be able to see the approved letter by MOHRE online. If it is a fraudulent job offer and the letter was not registered with MOHRE, then the job offer will not be available in the system.

What is a transaction number?

Most job offer letters have the company number and transaction number stated in the letter. Companies and recruitment agencies must upload the job letter on MOHRE, once they upload it, they receive a transaction number. The prospective employee has to ask the employer for this information.

How do I know if the company is real?

To make sure the company legally exists and is licensed, you can search the company’s English and Arabic names in the National Economic Registry (NER) and get company details.

Steps to check if the company exists:

1. First, visit this link: www.growth.gov.ae, which is the official website for the National Economic Registry.

2. On the menu tab, under 'services' click on ‘Inquire about economic Licences’. You will then be asked to log in using your UAE Pass account. You will then be redirected to the enquiry page.

3. Next, fill out the business name in Arabic and English and fill in the captcha verification.

4. Click on inquiry. You will then be presented with accurate, and comprehensive data on the company’s existing economic licence in UAE.

What is the National Economic registry? The National Economic Registry (NER) is a federal electronic form developed as part of government initiatives and is supervised by the Ministry of Economy.



NER enables government entities, businessmen, researchers and customers to get instant, accurate and comprehensive information about existing economic licences, data, statistics, activities and reports, according to u.ae, the UAE government’s official website.

How do I enter the UAE after accepting the job offer?

1. According to u.ae, a residence visa cannot be processed for anyone while the applicant is outside the UAE. A residence visa can be issued only when the applicant is inside the UAE having entered the country on an entry permit.

2. After you sign the offer letter, the employer will send you an employment visa to enter the UAE. It is important to note that the sponsor (the employer) is responsible for the payment of recruitment expenses as per the UAE’s Labour Law, and employers who fail to do so face stiff penalties. Read more here.

3. Verify the validity of an entry permit/visa issued from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah via icp.gov.ae. If you have an entry permit/visa issued from Dubai, you must verify its validity through www.gdrfad.gov.ae.

Do not work on a visit visa

A visit or tourist entry permit/visa does not give you the right to work in the UAE. People found guilty of working on a visit visa face strict action that can include three months in jail as well as a fine of up to Dh10,000, along with deporation. Read more here.