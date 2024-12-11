Dubai: If you are planning a long-haul flight that includes a layover, navigating transit visa requirements can be confusing. Do you need to get one if you're not planning to step out of the airport? And even then, does the duration of your layover matter?

According to travel agents who spoke to Gulf News, whether you need a transit visa depends on several factors, including the need to switch airports, terminals, or airlines, the duration of the layover, and your nationality.

But there are some basic steps that you can take to make sure you don't face any travel issues.

Visa requirements based on your nationality

"When planning a layover, it’s important to check the visa requirements based on your nationality. If you are eligible for a visa on arrival, you won’t need a transit visa. Also, consider the duration of your layover, as this can impact visa requirements,” Nizar Pulappadi, manager at Season Travel and Tourism told Gulf News.

Layover duration matters

"In many countries, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, a transit visa is typically not required for layovers shorter than 12 hours. For longer layovers, you may need to apply for a transit visa unless you qualify for a visa on arrival. For instance, you need a transit visa for 24 hours, 48 hours and 96 hours for passengers with extended layovers,” he said.

He also clarified that if a passenger has taken a transit visa for the UAE, they must exit the country and there is no option to extend it.

Switching airports, terminals, or airlines

"The need for a transit visa may also depend on your airline and whether you are switching airlines or terminals during your layover," said Noufal PS, travel consultant at Travello Travel Agency.

"For example, if you are travelling with Emirates from London to Dubai and onward to New Delhi, Emirates can arrange the transit visa for you. However, if you switch airlines or terminals, you may need to apply for a transit visa independently,” he said.

Noufal emphasised that airlines often enforce strict documentation checks. "The first airline won’t let you board without the required documents," he said.

He also pointed out that visa requirements can vary depending on the type of visa you hold. "For instance, if you already have a valid Schengen Visa, you don’t need an airport transit visa to transit through a Schengen member airport," he explained.

How to confirm if you need a transit visa

Both travel experts advised passengers to verify transit visa requirements well in advance, taking into account their passport and itinerary.