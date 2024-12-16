All the stations for the New Year’s Eve celebrations

• Ferry routes from Marina Mall, Al Ghubaiba and Bluewaters for the best views of Burj Al Arab and The Palm fireworks shows.

• Abra routes from Al Ghubaiba, Al Fahidi and Al Jaddaf to watch the Burj Khalifa show fireworks shows.

How to book tickets

• Visit this link from the RTA website - https://marine.rta.ae/rta_b2c/opentickets.html

• Select your area by clicking on ‘New Year Trip’ and select your mode of transport and route based on the available options.

• Select the date and time.

• Select the number of tickets and click add to basket.

• Next enter your full name, email address and mobile phone number.

• Review your order, make payment online, and confirm.

• Download your tickets to your phone and present them before boarding.

Burj Khalifa fireworks

1. Departing from: Al Fahidi Marine Transport Station

• Departure time: 10pm

• Fares: Dh150 per person, free for children under two years old

• Estimated arrival: 1.30 am to the same starting point

2. Departing from: Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station

• Departure time: 10.30pm

• Fares: Dh150 per person, free for children under two years old.

The Palm and Burj Al Arab fireworks

1. Departing from: Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station

• Departure time: 10.30pm

• Fares: Dh350 per person (silver class), Dh525 per person (gold class). There is a 50 per cent discount for children from ages of two to 10. Free for children under two years old.

• Estimated arrival: 1.30 am to the same starting point

2. Departing from: Bluewaters Marine Transport Station

• Departure time: 10.30pm

• Fares: Dh350 per person (silver class), Dh525 per person (gold class). There is a 50 per cent discount for children from ages of two to 10. Free for children under two years old.

• Estimated arrival: 12.45 am to the same starting point

3. Departing from: Marina Mall Marine Transport Station

• Departure time: 10pm

• Fares: Dh350 per person (silver class), Dh525 per person (gold class). There is a 50 per cent discount for children from ages of two to 10. Free for children under two years old.

• Estimated arrival: 1am to the same starting point

Book an entire Dubai Water Taxi for your friends and family

For the New Year’s Eve celebrations, RTA is offering residents and visitors to book an entire Water taxi to enjoy the Jumeirah Beach Residence and Bluewaters fireworks show. Here are the details:

• Departing from: Any RTA marine station in Marina (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Promenade and Marina Terrace)

• Departure time: 10.30pm

• Fares: Dh3,750 per boat (capacity for 20 passengers and one space for passengers using a wheelchair)

• Estimated arrival: 12.55am (after midnight)