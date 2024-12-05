If you are thinking of parking your car near a Metro station for using the Metro, you might want to reconsider. Your vehicle could be towed away, if you park your car under the Dubai Metro viaducts.

According to RTA , motorists are not permitted to park vehicles beneath the elevated Metro tracks unless there is a designated parking facility there. Parking in these areas is illegal, and doing so can result in fines or your car being towed. Furthermore, casual parking under the Metro viaducts disrupts the city’s urban landscape.

RTA has also placed cautionary signs in these areas to warn motorists against parking there.

Where should I park my car?

Paid public parking is available near many Metro stations but if no such parking slots are available, the RTA recommends using the ‘Park and Ride’ facilities instead. As part of the ‘park and ride’ facility, RTA offers free parking at three Metro stations for passengers.

Which stations offer free parking?

1. Centrepoint Metro Station in Al Rashidiya, on the Red Line

2. Jebel Ali Metro Station, on the Red Line

3. Etisalat by e& in Al Qusais, on the Green Line

How can I use the free parking service?

To take advantage of the free parking, simply scan your nol card at the entrance to the parking facility. The same card can be used for your journey on the Dubai Metro. When you return, scan the nol card again at the parking exit gate to leave the facility.

Can I use the parking if I don’t use the Metro?