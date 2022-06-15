Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists not to park their vehicles under Dubai Metro viaducts.
Osama Al Safi, director of Rail Right-of-Way at RTA’s Rail Agency, said today: “RTA is launching field campaigns along the protected zone of Dubai railways, stretching 90km to prevent casual parking of vehicles under the Metro viaducts. Other campaigns aim to ensure that vehicles parked in the multi-level parking terminals of Dubai Metro do not exceed the fixed parking time.”
He noted: “The casual parking of vehicles under Metro viaducts distorts the urban and tourist outlook of the city. These bridges are not just concrete structures to support the elevated Metro tracks, they are rather an integral part of the architectural fabric of the emirate and a feature of its advanced public transport network.”
Preventive measures
According to Al Safi: “Since the launch of the campaign this year, more than 400 motorists were contacted. Vehicles not removed within an hour of their notification were towed away. So far, 17 vehicles have been towed away. RTA has taken measures to prevent disorderly parking under the Metro bridges. It has also installed cautionary signs to this effect to raise public awareness and at the same establish the legal basis for taking measures as regards the violating vehicles.”
Use designated parking places
Al Safi urged motorists to cooperate with RTA, avoid casual parking of vehicles under the Metro viaducts and use designated parking places only. He also urged them to comply with the conditions of using the parking terminals attached to Metro stations. “Such compliance will protect the urban profile of Dubai as a vibrant city and a premier destination for visitors, tourists and entrepreneurs from all over the world,” he added.