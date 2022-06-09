Dubai: From today, June 9, holders of Singaporean driving licences can get a driving licence issued in Dubai by submitting an application at any of the Dubai driving centres, instead of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Customer Happiness Centres, the RTA tweeted on Wednesday.
According to RTA, “They (Singaporean driving license holders) need to pass only the theory test and the final exam (road test) is not needed.”
In January this year, the RTA had also announced that holders of the long-term UAE Golden Visas are not required to undergo any training before they can acquire a driver’s licence in Dubai, if they already have a driver’s licence from their own country.
Eligible Golden Visa residency holders, who are above the legal age and medically fit, just need to submit their valid driving licence and pass the knowledge and road tests as they are no longer required to attend driving classes.
Previous exemptions
Previously, only licence-holders from select countries (Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States) could swap their driving licence issued in their home country with a Dubai driving licence.