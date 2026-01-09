GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah Police step up patrols amid winter rainfall to ensure road safety

Additional patrols have been deployed across key roads and intersections

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Fujairah Police step up patrols amid winter rainfall to ensure road safety

Fujairah: The emirate of Fujairah awoke to the sound of scattered winter rain on Friday morning, with intermittent showers sweeping across the city and ushering in a crisp, invigorating atmosphere.

The rainfall, at times light and at other times more intense, transformed the morning into a picture of seasonal beauty, cooling temperatures and breathing life into the landscape.

As the rain continued, the Fujairah Police deployed additional patrols across key roads and intersections to ensure smooth traffic flow and safeguard public safety during the wet conditions.

Police patrols were stationed across the city as part of a response plan designed to manage changing weather patterns swiftly and effectively.

As of midday, heavy cloud cover continued to blanket the sky, hinting at more rain to come in the hours ahead.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News
