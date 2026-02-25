Multiple blasts hit Thailand’s Border Patrol Police ammo depot in Surin

Surin ammo depot fire highlights munitions storage risks
A large fire and series of explosions rocked an ammunition storage facility belonging to Border Patrol Police (BPP) Unit 21 in Muang district, Surin province, northeastern Thailand, local media reported.
The incident began around 7:30 pm local time on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) a at the Surin Phakdi Camp complex on the provincial bypass road, roughly 50 km north of the Thai-Cambodian border, as per Bangkok Post.
The depot housed mortar rounds, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and small-arms rifle ammunition across multiple warehouses spaced about 20 metres apart and protected by a six-metre-high earthen berm.
Officials believe the blaze started in one building and quickly spread, causing repeated secondary detonations as munitions “cooked off.”
The intensity of the flames and blasts initially forced firefighters to stay back approximately 100 metres; shockwaves were felt as far as 3 km away at Surin Rajabhat University.
One BPP officer was lightly injured by shrapnel and treated at a local hospital. Nearby family housing for border police personnel was evacuated as a precaution, but no other casualties or damage to surrounding communities were reported.
The Royal Thai Army’s 25th Infantry Division and local fire services, supported by chemical-foam and water tankers, assisted in containment.
By 9:15 pm, Surin Governor Chamroen Waenphet stated the fire was "under control", with explosions occurring at longer intervals.
Ten fire engines remained on site overnight for monitoring.
The cause is still under investigation.
Preliminary assessments point to possible heat buildup in hot weather combined with insufficient ventilation, though sabotage has not been ruled out.
Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari urged the public to rely only on official channels and avoid unverified claims.
A full forensic inspection by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, including drone surveys, was scheduled for Wednesday (February 25, 2026).
Surin lies along a historically tense border with Cambodia, where clashes and unexploded ordnance incidents have occurred in recent months.
However, authorities emphasised that this facility is well inland and the blast posed no cross-border risk.
The bypass road was temporarily closed, and the area cordoned off.
As of Wednesday, the situation is stable with no further escalation.
The event underscores the inherent dangers of munitions storage and the importance of safety protocols, even in secure military compounds.
No widespread disruption to provincial life has been reported.