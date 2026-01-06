GOLD/FOREX
Thai army says Cambodia border strike wounds soldier, violates truce

Bombardment of border province with mortars wounded a soldier

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Residents gather outside a temple after they evacuated following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, in Siem Reap province on December 9, 2025. Two more Thai soldiers were killed on December 9, in renewed border clashes with neighbour Cambodia, the Thai army said, raising the death toll for Thai troops to three.
Residents gather outside a temple after they evacuated following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, in Siem Reap province on December 9, 2025. Two more Thai soldiers were killed on December 9, in renewed border clashes with neighbour Cambodia, the Thai army said, raising the death toll for Thai troops to three.
AFP

Thailand's army said Cambodian forces violated a 10-day-old truce on Tuesday, bombarding a border province with mortars that wounded one soldier.

"Cambodia has violated the ceasefire" on Tuesday morning, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

One soldier was wounded by shrapnel and being evacuated for medical treatment, it added.

The decades-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times last year, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around one million on both sides.

The two countries agreed a truce on December 27, ending three weeks of clashes.

Cambodia has not immediately commented on the alleged strike. 

