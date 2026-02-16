Techie Tonic: The rise of next-gen security information and event management

AI and machine learning transform the cybersecurity landscape
A long discussion during a prominent cyber event in Dubai highlighted how Security Information and Event Management has evolved far beyond log aggregation and static alerts into intelligent, context-aware, business intelligent Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms. The shared focus, reducing operational cost and risk while improving performance.
Hariprasad Chede, CISO, National Bank of Fujairah; Vikalp Shrivastava, VP IT & Security, Kerzner; Zaheer Shaikh, CISO, AE-Coin; and Yannick Janssen, Acting CTO, Wio Bank collectively emphasized that modern SIEM integrates AI, machine learning, and behavioural analytics to understand not only technical events but also business context and logics. Through User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA), these systems establish behavioural baselines to detect subtle anomalies, such as insider threats or compromised accounts, even without explicit rule violations.
By aggregating telemetry across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and identity systems, Next-Gen SIEM provides a holistic view of activity across business processes. AI models reduce false positives, prioritise high-fidelity alerts, and detect zero-day threats. With integrated SOAR capabilities, platforms can automate responses like isolating devices or disabling accounts. Modern SIEM now acts as the central nervous system of cybersecurity, proactive, automated, and resilient.
Modern SIEM has evolved from rigid, rule-based detection to adaptive, intelligence-driven security. Traditional systems relied on predefined correlations, such as flagging logins from two countries within an hour. While effective for known threats, these static rules produced excessive noise and were easily bypassed by attackers modifying their tactics.
Next-generation SIEM platforms use machine learning and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) to establish behavioural baselines for users, devices, and applications. Instead of matching signatures, they detect anomalies. For example, if an employee who normally works standard hours suddenly downloads large datasets at midnight from an unfamiliar device, the system flags the deviation—even without a predefined rule. This enables detection of zero-day exploits, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats.
Machine learning also analyses vast real-time telemetry across cloud, endpoint, SaaS, identity, and network environments. Emerging vector databases further enhance detection by identifying logs like known malicious behaviour, even without exact keyword matches.
SIEM systems are becoming the central control layer for AI governance. As AI agents and LLMs integrate into business operations, SIEM platforms monitor and log user interactions, prompts, and outputs to enforce safety and compliance policies.
With real-time anomaly detection and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA), SIEM identifies threats like prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, model poisoning, and identity spoofing. It supports regulatory compliance (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA, EU AI Act) by enforcing controls such as PII masking and maintaining immutable audit trails.
When violations occur, such as data exfiltration attempts, SIEM can trigger automated Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) responses to block users, quarantine outputs, or initiate remediation. By integrating with AI security tools and API gateways, SIEM turns AI activity into actionable intelligence, ensuring AI remains secure, compliant, and strategically valuable.
One of the CTOs from SIEM vendor’s side said, “If machine learning provides the analytical backbone of Next-Gen SIEM, artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI (GenAI) is redefining how analysts interact with it”.
In the past, SIEM platforms were complex and required deep expertise to query effectively. Crafting search queries often demanded proficiency in structured query languages and knowledge of intricate data schemas. This created bottlenecks, especially amid a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.
Today, AI assistants embedded within SIEM platforms are bridging that gap. Analysts can ask questions in natural language, “Show me all suspicious login attempts from foreign IP addresses in the past 24 hours” and the system translates them into precise technical queries. This dramatically lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates investigations. Isn’t that cool?
Generative AI also summarises complex incidents, consolidating hundreds of correlated alerts into concise narratives. Instead of manually piecing together event timelines, analysts receive contextualised incident reports outlining what happened, when it happened, and why it matters. AI can even recommend remediation steps based on historical patterns and threat intelligence.
Perhaps most importantly, AI is tackling one of cybersecurity’s biggest pain points, alert fatigue (Noise). Legacy SIEMs often generated thousands of alerts daily, many of which were false positives. Analysts, overwhelmed by volume, risked missing genuinely critical threats.
Next-Gen SIEM platforms apply intelligent alert prioritisation. AI evaluates contextual signals, such as asset criticality, user role, known vulnerabilities, and external threat intelligence to score alerts based on risk. Instead of sifting through endless low-priority notifications, analysts focus on high-fidelity, actionable threats.
Modern SIEM evolution does not stop at smarter detection. Increasingly, these platforms are integrating with SOAR technologies, merging analytics with automated action.
This convergence enables what many describe as “agentic AI” autonomous systems capable of pursuing investigation goals with minimal human input. For example, if suspicious activity is detected on an endpoint, the system can automatically query additional data sources, analyse files in a sandbox environment, and correlate findings across cloud workloads.
In high-confidence scenarios, the system may act independently. Compromised accounts can be disabled. Malicious IP addresses can be blocked. Infected endpoints can be isolated from the network, all within seconds in real time.
This shift toward self-driving security operations significantly reduces Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). In an era where ransomware can spread in minutes, speed is everything.
While human oversight remains critical, automation handles repetitive, time-sensitive tasks, freeing analysts to focus on strategic investigations and threat hunting.
Behind these intelligence gains lies another major transformation, cloud-native architecture.
Traditional SIEM systems were typically deployed on-premises, relying on expensive hardware and limited storage. As organisations migrated to the cloud and embraced remote work, data volumes grew exponentially, often reaching petabyte scale. Legacy infrastructures simply could not keep up.
Next-Gen SIEM platforms leverage cloud data lakes to store massive datasets cost-effectively. Cloud-native architectures offer elastic scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage and processing capacity on demand.
A key innovation is the decoupling of storage and analysis. Organisations can store vast amounts of raw telemetry cheaply while selectively ingesting relevant data into high-performance detection engines. This approach optimizes costs without sacrificing visibility.
Moreover, cloud-based SIEM systems integrate seamlessly with modern IT ecosystems, including SaaS applications, containerized workloads, and hybrid environments.
The evolution from legacy SIEM to modern SIEM represents more than a technical upgrade, it reflects a strategic shift in cybersecurity philosophy.
Traditional systems were reactive, focused primarily on known threats and compliance-driven log retention. Modern SIEM platforms are proactive and adaptive, capable of identifying unknown threats and responding autonomously.
Where legacy systems generated high volumes of noisy alerts, AI-driven platforms deliver prioritised, actionable intelligence. Where storage was limited and expensive, cloud-native architectures provide scalable, cost-effective data management. And where human analysts once bore the full burden of investigation, intelligent automation now acts as a force multiplier.
As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated and the cybersecurity talent gap widens, organizations need systems that not only see but also think and act. Most of the Next-Gen SIEMs are meeting that challenge, transforming security operations centres into intelligent command hubs capable of defending against the threats of tomorrow.
In the digital battlefield, information remains power. But in the age of modern SIEM, intelligence is the true advantage. So, find your right Intelligent partner for better observability, detection and response.