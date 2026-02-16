Techie Tonic: The rise of next-gen security information and event management

Next-generation SIEM platforms use machine learning and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) to establish behavioural baselines for users, devices, and applications. Instead of matching signatures, they detect anomalies. For example, if an employee who normally works standard hours suddenly downloads large datasets at midnight from an unfamiliar device, the system flags the deviation—even without a predefined rule. This enables detection of zero-day exploits, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats.