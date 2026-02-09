How stored passwords became most expensive problem in cybersecurity

This model also supports environments that still depend on legacy, password-bound systems. While newer applications can move to fully passwordless authentication using hardware-backed credentials, older systems can be made password-free. In practice, this means passwords may still exist at the system level, but they are never typed, handled, or exposed to users. Automation generates, rotates, and secures these credentials, abstracting them from the user experience and closing security gaps without requiring enterprises to rebuild everything at once. When combined with phishing-resistant MFA, such as FIDO2, WebAuthn, or certificate-based methods, and Zero Trust access controls that continuously verify user, device, and context, the result is an identity layer designed to resist theft, replay, and lateral movement by default.