Ras Al Khaimah Police urge residents to strengthen passwords

Authorities outline simple steps to protect accounts from cybercrime and data theft
In an era of rising cyber threats, Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a reminder to residents that a strong password remains the first line of defence against digital crime.
In a public awareness advisory, police outlined practical steps to help users protect their online accounts and reduce the risk of identity theft and data breaches.
Police stressed that password strength increases with length and complexity. Users are advised to create passwords of at least 12 characters, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special symbols. Longer passwords significantly slow down so-called “brute-force” hacking attempts.
Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against sharing login details under any circumstances, whether with friends, colleagues or through messages and emails. Residents were also urged to enter their credentials only on trusted websites, checking carefully for correct web addresses and security indicators to avoid phishing scams.
Using names, birthdates or phone numbers makes passwords easy to guess, police said. Such details are often available on social media and are among the first options hackers try.
Reusing the same password across multiple platforms remains one of the biggest security risks. If one account is compromised, criminals often attempt to access email, banking and social media accounts using the same details. Unique passwords for each service help prevent this “domino effect”.
To manage multiple secure passwords, police recommended using reputable password managers that can generate and store strong credentials safely.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said following these guidelines is a simple but effective step towards safeguarding personal data and maintaining a secure digital presence.
