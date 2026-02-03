GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Ras Al Khaimah Police urge residents to strengthen passwords

Authorities outline simple steps to protect accounts from cybercrime and data theft

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents advised to use longer, unique passwords to avoid hacking and fraud.
Residents advised to use longer, unique passwords to avoid hacking and fraud.
Shutterstock

In an era of rising cyber threats, Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a reminder to residents that a strong password remains the first line of defence against digital crime.

In a public awareness advisory, police outlined practical steps to help users protect their online accounts and reduce the risk of identity theft and data breaches.

Longer, more complex passwords

Police stressed that password strength increases with length and complexity. Users are advised to create passwords of at least 12 characters, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special symbols. Longer passwords significantly slow down so-called “brute-force” hacking attempts.

Keep passwords private

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against sharing login details under any circumstances, whether with friends, colleagues or through messages and emails. Residents were also urged to enter their credentials only on trusted websites, checking carefully for correct web addresses and security indicators to avoid phishing scams.

Avoid personal information

Using names, birthdates or phone numbers makes passwords easy to guess, police said. Such details are often available on social media and are among the first options hackers try.

Never reuse passwords

Reusing the same password across multiple platforms remains one of the biggest security risks. If one account is compromised, criminals often attempt to access email, banking and social media accounts using the same details. Unique passwords for each service help prevent this “domino effect”.

To manage multiple secure passwords, police recommended using reputable password managers that can generate and store strong credentials safely.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said following these guidelines is a simple but effective step towards safeguarding personal data and maintaining a secure digital presence. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sarah Lindsay: Lasting strength over quick fixes

Sarah Lindsay: Lasting strength over quick fixes

5m read
Tell Me Why demand for supplements is rising

Tell Me Why demand for supplements is rising

2m read
Healthier populations are more productive populations. Fewer sick days. Longer working lives by choice, not necessity.

Why health is becoming the most valuable form of wealth

4m read
Meta denies Instagram data breach affecting 17.5m users, urges ignoring reset emails

Major Instagram data leak: Is your account at risk?

3m read