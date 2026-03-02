Authorities said scammers often use photos taken from legitimate property listings or promote units they do not own. In some cases, they impersonate landlords or claim to represent fake real estate agencies, even providing forged contracts or falsified documents to appear credible.

According to police, fraudsters target people searching for accommodation by advertising properties in prime locations at unusually low rents, exploiting urgent housing needs or the search for affordable options. Once contact is established, victims are asked to transfer upfront payments described as booking deposits, documentation fees or goodwill payments before viewing the property or signing any official contract.

