Online rental scam targets UAE residents, Dubai Police say
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudulent rental advertisements circulating on social media and online platforms, where scammers lure victims with apartments offered at prices far below market rates.
The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the ongoing “Be Aware of Fraud” campaign.
According to police, fraudsters target people searching for accommodation by advertising properties in prime locations at unusually low rents, exploiting urgent housing needs or the search for affordable options. Once contact is established, victims are asked to transfer upfront payments described as booking deposits, documentation fees or goodwill payments before viewing the property or signing any official contract.
Authorities said scammers often use photos taken from legitimate property listings or promote units they do not own. In some cases, they impersonate landlords or claim to represent fake real estate agencies, even providing forged contracts or falsified documents to appear credible.
Dubai Police urged residents to remain vigilant and to deal only with authorised entities and verified property owners when renting properties.
The Anti-Fraud Centre also called on the public to report fraud or suspected scams through the Dubai Police smart app, the e-Crime platform, or by calling 901.