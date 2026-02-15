Egypt arrests woman over alleged Hajj visa scam

Suspect accused of using social media and unlicensed travel firm
Dubai: Egyptian authorities have arrested a woman accused of defrauding would-be pilgrims of more than one million Egyptian pounds through a bogus Hajj and Umrah visa scheme, security officials said.
Investigators said the suspect advertised discounted pilgrimage visas and travel programmes on social media, promising to secure entry permits and complete all procedures within days.
According to local media reports, she operated through an unlicensed travel company that authorities described as a front designed to lend credibility to the scheme. The offers were aimed at individuals seeking low-cost packages for the annual Hajj pilgrimage and Umrah.
Police said at least 11 people transferred money to the woman in exchange for promised visas and travel bookings. No visas were issued and no flight or accommodation reservations were made, officials said.
The alleged fraud came to light after victims filed complaints with security services. The woman has been taken into custody and legal proceedings are under way, authorities added.