Oman arrests six expats in social media blackmail scam

Suspects posed as young woman, lured victim into romance scam, defraud him of SR200,000

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Royal Oman Police urged residents to remain vigilant against online scams and to report suspicious activity. Illustrative image.
Dubai: Police in Oman’s AD Dakhiliyah Governorate have arrested six Arab nationals accused of orchestrating a romance scam and blackmailing a victim through social media, Royal Oman Police said in a statement on its X account.

According to police, the suspects impersonated a young woman online, luring the victim into believing he was in a romantic relationship. They then claimed the woman had been abused by her family and pressured the victim to provide financial support.

Investigators said he was ultimately defrauded of more than 200,000 Omani rials, or roughly $520,000.

The six suspects were taken into custody, and legal proceedings are under way, officials said.

The Royal Oman Police urged residents to remain vigilant against online scams and to report suspicious activity, stressing that fraud through social platforms remains a growing threat in the region.

 

