US visa alert: Google, Apple warn H-1B employees to avoid international travel

Tech giants advise H-1B staff to stay in the US amid visa delays
Alphabet’s Google and Apple have advised some employees on US work visas to avoid international travel, warning that visa stamping delays of up to 12 months could leave staff stranded outside the country, according to reports.
The guidance, revealed by Business Insider, follows internal memos citing severe appointment backlogs at US embassies and consulates. The delays are linked to tougher immigration rules, including expanded social media screening for visa applicants.
The advisory applies to holders of H-1B, H-4, F, J and M visas. According to the report, Google’s memo said some US diplomatic missions are facing appointment wait times of up to a year, raising concerns among international employees who rely on the H-1B system to travel between the US and their home countries.
The report says lawyers representing the companies linked the delays to new Department of Homeland Security rules requiring a review of applicants’ social media activity from the past five years.
They cautioned that rescheduled appointments could leave employees stuck overseas for extended periods.
“We recommend avoiding international travel at this time as you risk an extended stay outside of the US,” Berry Appleman & Leiden, a law firm working with Google, told employees.
According to Reuters, the issue has worsened following the Trump administration’s tighter vetting of H-1B visa applicants, a programme widely used by US tech companies to hire skilled workers from countries including India and China. The administration has also introduced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications this year.
For Google and Apple — which together employ more than 300,000 people worldwide — the heightened scrutiny and growing appointment backlogs were enough to prompt warnings urging some staff to remain in the US if travel is not essential.
Visa renewals, which typically require applicants to return to their home country for stamping, have become increasingly risky. Routine trips that once took weeks now carry the possibility of months-long delays, underscoring how tightening immigration policies are disrupting the foreign-born workforce in the US.
In 2025, what was once a routine visa process became highly unpredictable and risky for H-1B, H-4, F-1, J-1, and other nonimmigrant visa holders. Key factors included:
Social media vetting: New U.S. rules (from Dec 15, 2025) require review of applicants’ online activity, delaying approvals.
Appointment chaos: Many H-1B visa interviews cancelled; some rescheduled as late as June 2026 or beyond.
Mandatory in-person interviews: Dropbox waiver largely ended; most applicants must secure limited consulate slots.
Longer processing times: Background checks, including social media screening, extend issuance even after interviews.
Higher denial risk: Minor past issues (traffic violations, online activity) can now trigger refusals or revocations.
Personal & professional impact: Workers may lose jobs; H-4 spouses risk losing work eligibility; students may miss terms; families face extended separation.
Avoid travel if stamping is required.
Plan months ahead: complete DS-160, pay fees, monitor appointments.
Stay alert for last-minute rescheduling.
Review social media and documents for consistency.
Disclose prior arrests or charges to legal counsel.
Follow official embassy/consulate updates closely.
2025 made visa stamping unpredictable; careful planning is essential to avoid being stranded abroad.
With inputs from Agencies
