Travelling to the US to give birth? Expect visa rejection

US tightens visa scrutiny, warns visitors against travel for childbirth, citizenship gains
Dubai: The United States Embassy in India has warned tourist visa applicants that anyone suspected of travelling to the country to give birth, in an attempt to secure American citizenship for their child, will have their visa denied immediately.
“U.S. consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child. This is not permitted,” the embassy said in a post on X.
The warning comes just days before the US government rolls out wider digital vetting for visa candidates. Beginning December 15, the State Department will require all H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents to make their social media accounts publicly accessible for review during the visa process. The requirement extends scrutiny that was previously reserved for student and exchange visitor categories under F, M, and J visas.
In a notice issued earlier this month, the Department said it will “expand the requirement that an online presence review be conducted for all H-1B applicants and their dependents.” The move, according to US officials, ensures that every visa case is handled as “a national security decision.”
A senior State Department official said the new process aims to ensure applicants “do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests.”
These developments have caused unease among Indian professionals, who account for more than 70% of H-1B approvals and close to 90% of H-4 visa holders with work authorization. With the US Embassy in India rescheduling a large number of visa interviews, some applicants are now facing new appointment dates stretching into mid-2026.
Washington’s latest measures underscore a growing reliance on digital footprints and intent verification to manage immigration flows. By warning against misuse of tourist visas and introducing sweeping social media reviews, the administration has sent a clear signal that visa credibility will hinge on both transparency and purpose.
The combination of these steps points to an era of heavier documentation demands and reduced tolerance for perceived misuse, a trend likely to define the American visa landscape well into 2026.
