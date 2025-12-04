US widens social media vetting for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants

Washington adds H-1B and H-4 applicants to mandatory social media review process
Dubai: The US Department of State will extend its online presence review to all H-1B visa holders and their dependents beginning December 15, marking the latest tightening of digital vetting measures for foreign nationals seeking entry into the country.
The review, previously applied to student and exchange visitor categories under F, M, and J visas, will now include skilled foreign workers and their families. Officials said the move reflects the government’s broad approach to national security screening in the visa issuance process.
In a notice released on December 3, the Department instructed all H-1B and H-4 applicants to adjust their social media privacy settings to “public” to facilitate the review.
“The Department will expand the requirement that an online presence review be conducted for all H-1B applicants and their dependents, in addition to the students and exchange visitors already subject to this review,” the statement said.
A senior State Department official noted that the updated process aims to ensure that “those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests.”
The Department emphasised that each visa adjudication represents “a national security decision,” reinforcing the administration’s continued reliance on digital footprints to assess applicants’ credibility and intent.
“We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants, including online presence review of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications,” the statement added.
Officials underscored that access to a US visa remains a privilege contingent on clear evidence of eligibility and lawful intent. “A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the statement concluded.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox