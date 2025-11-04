US employers can resume filing H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM applications
Dubai: Employers in the US can once again submit applications for H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM visa programs after the Department of Labour (DOL) restored processing through its Foreign Labour Application Gateway (FLAG) system. The portal had been offline since September 30, halting crucial filings for companies that rely on foreign talent.
The Office of Foreign Labour Certification (OFLC) confirmed that FLAG is fully operational, allowing employers to submit new applications, track pending cases, and resume stalled filings.
According to a DOL notice issued last Friday, the OFLC’s FLAG system is now live, allowing employers to submit new applications, track pending cases, and track updates on pending cases. Requests for prevailing wages and labour certification determinations for both temporary and permanent employment are now being processed.
With the system back online, employers can file Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) for H-1B visas and PERM labour certifications—key steps for sponsoring foreign workers for permanent residency (Green Cards). These certifications ensure that hiring foreign nationals does not negatively affect wages or working conditions of US employees.
The FLAG portal and SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, essential for filing and tracking temporary and seasonal work positions, are also fully operational.
Reports suggest the outage stemmed from a lapse in federal funding during the government shutdown at the end of September. While the DOL did not explicitly mention the cause, the halt forced employers to pause new submissions and updates for LCAs, prevailing wage requests, and PERM filings.
The Office of Foreign Labor Certification manages the labor certification step required for hiring foreign workers under H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM programs. Applications are submitted through the FLAG portal, which also connects to SeasonalJobs.dol.gov for listing certified temporary positions. Without OFLC approval, employers cannot move forward with visa petitions to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
The DOL has warned that processing times may remain slower than usual as the agency works through accumulated backlogs. As of July 2025, applications submitted as early as March 2024 were still awaiting review, and the recent outage may add further delays.
OFLC reassured stakeholders it is taking all necessary steps to resume operations and will provide guidance and technical assistance as the system stabilizes. “Some stakeholders may experience longer-than-normal processing and response times. We appreciate your patience as OFLC transitions back to full operational status,” the agency said.
The pause had a significant impact on employers in sectors like technology, healthcare, and education, as well as on professionals whose immigration status depends on timely approvals. Thousands of pending cases, including LCAs, prevailing wage determinations, and PERM filings, were frozen, creating uncertainty for workers with expiring visas.
Monitor FLAG and official OFLC updates closely. Expect slower turnaround times through the end of 2025, and plan hiring and visa timelines accordingly.
Restoration of FLAG is a major step, but employers and foreign workers should prepare for continued delays. The DOL promises guidance and technical support as it clears the backlog and stabilises operations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox