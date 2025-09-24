Rising costs are pushing skilled professionals to explore L1, O1 and other US visa
Dubai: : A new $100,000 hike in H-1B visa fees announced by US President Donald Trump has sparked uncertainty among foreign workers and major tech companies. The steep rise is particularly concerning for professionals from India and China, many of whom dominate the technology sector, as well as multinational firms such as Amazon and Google.
Employers fear the change could lead to a shortage of highly skilled workers in the US, pushing talent to other destinations such as Europe, Singapore and the UAE. Despite this, many aspiring workers remain focused on starting their careers in the US and are now exploring alternatives to the H-1B route.
The H-1B visa falls under the Temporary (Nonimmigrant) Workers category. It allows US employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “speciality occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.
Each fiscal year, the H-1B programme is capped at 65,000 new visas.
An additional 20,000 petitions are reserved for those who hold a master’s degree or higher from a US institution.
Certain employers, such as universities and research organisations, are exempt from these limits.
With fees now drastically higher, many are weighing up other visa categories within the Temporary Workers framework.
Below are some of the main options available, as per US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
This visa applies to workers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). It allows employers there to hire individuals who do not qualify under other nonimmigrant worker categories. Status is typically valid for one year and can be renewed for up to three years, after which a mandatory 30-day departure is required before reapplying.
Nationals of treaty countries can enter the US to conduct international trade on their own behalf. Qualified traders and their employees are initially granted two years, with unlimited two-year extensions possible, provided they intend to leave the US when their status ends.
This category is open to long-term investors in the CNMI and is valid until December 2029. Status is granted in two-year increments, and dependents are included under the same conditions.
Nationals of treaty countries who invest a substantial amount of capital in a US business may qualify. Like E-1 visa holders, they are granted two years initially, with the possibility of unlimited two-year extensions, provided they maintain intent to depart when their status expires.
This visa is designed for individuals seeking training not available in their home country, excluding graduate medical education. It is also open to those joining special education programmes for children with disabilities. Trainees may stay for up to two years, while special education visitors may stay up to 18 months.
This visa allows multinational companies to transfer executives or managers to US offices, or to establish a new office in the US. Initial stays are one year for new offices and three years for existing ones, with extensions available up to a maximum of seven years.
Similar to the L-1A, this visa is for employees with specialist knowledge. The maximum stay is five years, with initial stays of one to three years depending on whether a new office is being established.
This visa is for individuals with exceptional talent in fields such as science, arts, business, education, athletics, or the film and television industry. It is divided into categories (O-1A, O-1B, O-2, and O-3 for dependents). The initial period is up to three years, with extensions granted in one-year increments.
The sharp rise in H-1B visa fees is expected to have wide-ranging consequences. While companies may face challenges filling specialised roles, skilled professionals now have several alternative visa categories to consider.
For many, the US remains a highly attractive destination but with rising costs, other global hubs may also benefit as talent looks elsewhere.
