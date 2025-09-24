GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Visa+Immigration

H-1B visa cost increases $100K: 8 alternative US temporary work visas

Rising costs are pushing skilled professionals to explore L1, O1 and other US visa

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Rising H-1B costs are forcing skilled professionals and tech workers to explore L1, O1, and other visa options to start their careers in the US.
Rising H-1B costs are forcing skilled professionals and tech workers to explore L1, O1, and other visa options to start their careers in the US.
Stock

Dubai: : A new $100,000 hike in H-1B visa fees announced by US President Donald Trump has sparked uncertainty among foreign workers and major tech companies. The steep rise is particularly concerning for professionals from India and China, many of whom dominate the technology sector, as well as multinational firms such as Amazon and Google.

Employers fear the change could lead to a shortage of highly skilled workers in the US, pushing talent to other destinations such as Europe, Singapore and the UAE. Despite this, many aspiring workers remain focused on starting their careers in the US and are now exploring alternatives to the H-1B route.

What is the H-1B Visa?

The H-1B visa falls under the Temporary (Nonimmigrant) Workers category. It allows US employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “speciality occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

  • Each fiscal year, the H-1B programme is capped at 65,000 new visas.

  • An additional 20,000 petitions are reserved for those who hold a master’s degree or higher from a US institution.

  • Certain employers, such as universities and research organisations, are exempt from these limits.

With fees now drastically higher, many are weighing up other visa categories within the Temporary Workers framework.

Alternatives to the H-1B Visa

Below are some of the main options available, as per US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

1. CW-1: CNMI-Only Transitional Worker

This visa applies to workers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). It allows employers there to hire individuals who do not qualify under other nonimmigrant worker categories. Status is typically valid for one year and can be renewed for up to three years, after which a mandatory 30-day departure is required before reapplying.

2. E-1 Treaty Traders

Nationals of treaty countries can enter the US to conduct international trade on their own behalf. Qualified traders and their employees are initially granted two years, with unlimited two-year extensions possible, provided they intend to leave the US when their status ends.

3. E-2 CNMI-Only Investor

This category is open to long-term investors in the CNMI and is valid until December 2029. Status is granted in two-year increments, and dependents are included under the same conditions.

4. E-2 Treaty Investors

Nationals of treaty countries who invest a substantial amount of capital in a US business may qualify. Like E-1 visa holders, they are granted two years initially, with the possibility of unlimited two-year extensions, provided they maintain intent to depart when their status expires.

5. H-3 Nonimmigrant Trainee or Special Education Exchange Visitor

This visa is designed for individuals seeking training not available in their home country, excluding graduate medical education. It is also open to those joining special education programmes for children with disabilities. Trainees may stay for up to two years, while special education visitors may stay up to 18 months.

6. L-1A Intracompany Transferee Executive or Manager

This visa allows multinational companies to transfer executives or managers to US offices, or to establish a new office in the US. Initial stays are one year for new offices and three years for existing ones, with extensions available up to a maximum of seven years.

7. L-1B Intracompany Transferee with Specialised Knowledge

Similar to the L-1A, this visa is for employees with specialist knowledge. The maximum stay is five years, with initial stays of one to three years depending on whether a new office is being established.

8. O-1 Visa: Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement

This visa is for individuals with exceptional talent in fields such as science, arts, business, education, athletics, or the film and television industry. It is divided into categories (O-1A, O-1B, O-2, and O-3 for dependents). The initial period is up to three years, with extensions granted in one-year increments.

What this means for workers and employers

The sharp rise in H-1B visa fees is expected to have wide-ranging consequences. While companies may face challenges filling specialised roles, skilled professionals now have several alternative visa categories to consider.

For many, the US remains a highly attractive destination but with rising costs, other global hubs may also benefit as talent looks elsewhere.

Important note: This article is for information purposes only and should not be taken as legal advice. Immigration laws and policies can change quickly, and individual circumstances vary. Anyone considering applying for a US visa should consult a qualified immigration lawyer or accredited adviser before making any decisions.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS immigration policyH-1B visa challenges

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian tech workers make up nearly 80 percent of those on the H-1B visa system, so the latest crackdown affected them disproportionately.

How Trump policies are squeezing India’s brightest

4m read
Indian tech giants tumble after huge fee on H-1B visas

Indian tech giants tumble after huge fee on H-1B visas

2m read
Measure is intended to streamline recruitment, improve transparency, and reduce administrative inefficiencies.

Kuwait launches domestic worker visa inquiry service 

2m read
Tech giants scramble as new H-1B rules take effect from September 21.

How will $100K H-1B fee shake up big tech and workers?

3m read