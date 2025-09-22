The plan, which slaps a steep $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, could upend the operations of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra — companies that count the US as their largest revenue market.

Dubai: Indian technology stocks plunged Monday after US President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the H-1B visa program, threatening to squeeze margins at outsourcing giants that depend heavily on the US for business.

JPMorgan said the relative price of hiring H-1B workers will rise sharply, likely driving outsourcing giants to increase offshoring to India and substitute visa hires with local staff in the US. That shift could erode the very cost advantages that made India’s IT model dominant for decades.

Some firms, such as HCL Technologies and Infosys, which already rely less on visa-dependent staff, may weather the disruption better. But for companies still tied closely to the H-1B model, the brunt of the changes is expected to hit starting in fiscal 2027.

Profit margins could shrink by as much as 13%, while growth faces pressure from rising wages, structural changes, and mounting competition from AI.

The blow lands at a fragile moment. India’s $250 billion IT services industry is already reeling from weak quarterly earnings, cost-cutting by major clients, and mounting layoffs. A sector index has shed more than 15% this year, a sharp contrast to the 7% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.